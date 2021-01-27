Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Jan. 11-18:

THEFT:

• Jan. 11 at 7:39 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• Jan. 11 at 12:38 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Jan. 11 at 1:51 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m., 3600 block of Violet Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 2:26 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 12 at 2:34 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 12 at 3:20 p.m., 6000 block of Earle Brown Drive

• Jan. 12 at 10:41 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Jan. 13 at 2:50 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 8:23 a.m., 5300 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 3:13 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 17 at 10:24 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Jan. 17 at 11:56 a.m., 5400 block of Morgan Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Jan. 11 at 3:45 p.m., 3200 block of Northway Drive

• Jan. 11 at 5:03 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Jan. 11 at 9:12 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 12 at 5:42 a.m., 5000 block of Zenith Avenue North

CHECK FORGERY:

• Jan. 12 at 1:15 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 12 at 10:07 p.m., 4000 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 11:57 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• Jan. 14 at 3:55 p.m., 5300 block of Penn Avenue North

RECKLESSLY HAND OR USE DANGEROUS WEAPONS:

• Jan. 13 at 2:40 a.m., 5500 block of Logan Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 4:07 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 14 at 10:49 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

HIT AND RUN:

• Jan. 14 at 2:19 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DWI:

• Jan. 12 at 10:26 p.m., 4000 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 9:02 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Jan. 12 at 7:54 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

