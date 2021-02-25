Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Feb. 8-15:
THEFT:
• Feb. 8 at 8:27 a.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Feb. 8 at 11:02 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
• Feb. 9 at 12:27 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 9 at 4:22 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 9 at 6:20 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 10 at 11:15 a.m., 7000 block of James Avenue North
• Feb. 10 at 3:49 p.m., 5300 block of James Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 3 p.m., 6000 block of Fremont Avenue North
• Feb. 12 at 8 a.m., intersection of 59th Avenue and Knox Avenue North
• Feb. 14 at 11:48 a.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• Feb. 9 at 10:24 a.m., 3000 block of O’Henry Road
FRAUD:
• Feb. 9 at 3:27 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 9:38 a.m., 1200 block of 73rd Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Feb. 10 at 11:42 p.m., 5600 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Feb. 12 at 1:30 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
FORGERY:
• Feb. 10 at 4:49 p.m., 4700 block of Wingard Lane
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Feb. 8 at 6:25 a.m., intersection of Interstate 694 and Interstate 94
• Feb. 9 at 11:09 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
• Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m., intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 12 at 7:35 a.m., intersection of Interstate 694 and Highway 252
DISCHARGE FIREARM:
• Feb. 9 at 2:27 p.m., 5400 block of Dupont Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• Feb. 13 at 9:37 p.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Feb. 8 at 8:01 p.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 10:25 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• Feb. 9 at 1:36 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO A POLICE OFFICER:
• Feb. 10 at 12:35 a.m., intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard
TRESPASS:
• Feb. 13 at 8:33 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
