Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Feb. 15-22:
THEFT:
• Feb. 15 at 6:14 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
• Feb. 15 at 10:19 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Feb. 15 at 11:58 a.m., 5200 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 15 at 5:47 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 16 at 9:43 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 16 at 12:22 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Feb. 17 at 11:09 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Feb. 17 at 11:40 a.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• Feb. 16 at 4:35 p.m., 3000 block of O’Henry Road
HIT AND RUN:
• Feb. 15 at 7:37 p.m., 5400 block of 71st Circle
• Feb. 17 at 11:40 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 69th Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Feb. 17 at 3:41 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Feb. 16 at 9:40 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 18 at 8:43 p.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North
• Feb. 19 at 4:42 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Feb. 17 at 12:06 p.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 5:22 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 55th Avenue North
