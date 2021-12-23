Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Dec. 2-9:

THEFT:

• Dec. 2 at 2:25 p.m., 5800 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Dec. 2 at 3:08 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Dec. 2 at 4:04 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Dec. 4 at 3:10 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Dec. 6 at 7:13 a.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive

• Dec. 6 at 8:17 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Dec. 6 at 9:38 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Dec. 7 at 8:32 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Dec. 7 at 11:33 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North

• Dec. 7 at 1:14 p.m., 3600 block of Violet Avenue North

• Dec. 8 at 1:27 p.m., 4400 block of 66th Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Dec. 3 at 7:36 a.m., 5600 block of Bryant Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 7 at 9:55 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Dec. 7 at 3:08 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN MOTOR VEHICLE:

• Dec. 8 at 8:19 p.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Logan Avenue North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Dec. 5 at 9:45 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 8 at 4:08 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Dec. 5 at 10:31 p.m., intersection of 68th Avenue North and France Avenue North

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• Dec. 4 at 12:02 a.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and Xerxes Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Dec. 3 at 1:26 p.m., 5300 block of France Avenue North

• Dec. 4 at 12:57 a.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Dec. 3 at 12:21 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

CHECK FORGERY:

• Dec. 2 at 3:02 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Dec. 2 at 10:58 a.m., 6500 block of James Avenue North

• Dec. 2 at 1:27 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Dec. 3 at 8:35 a.m., 5300 block of France Avenue North

• Dec. 7 at 10:15 a.m., 3200 block of Northway Drive

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Dec. 2 at 12:58 p.m., 6000 block of Earle Brown Drive

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments