Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Dec. 2-9:
THEFT:
• Dec. 2 at 2:25 p.m., 5800 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 3:08 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 4:04 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Dec. 4 at 3:10 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Dec. 6 at 7:13 a.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive
• Dec. 6 at 8:17 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Dec. 6 at 9:38 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 8:32 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 11:33 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 1:14 p.m., 3600 block of Violet Avenue North
• Dec. 8 at 1:27 p.m., 4400 block of 66th Avenue North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Dec. 3 at 7:36 a.m., 5600 block of Bryant Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 7 at 9:55 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 3:08 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN MOTOR VEHICLE:
• Dec. 8 at 8:19 p.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Logan Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• Dec. 5 at 9:45 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 8 at 4:08 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Dec. 5 at 10:31 p.m., intersection of 68th Avenue North and France Avenue North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• Dec. 4 at 12:02 a.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and Xerxes Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:
• Dec. 3 at 1:26 p.m., 5300 block of France Avenue North
• Dec. 4 at 12:57 a.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Dec. 3 at 12:21 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
CHECK FORGERY:
• Dec. 2 at 3:02 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Dec. 2 at 10:58 a.m., 6500 block of James Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 1:27 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Dec. 3 at 8:35 a.m., 5300 block of France Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 10:15 a.m., 3200 block of Northway Drive
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Dec. 2 at 12:58 p.m., 6000 block of Earle Brown Drive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.