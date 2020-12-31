Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Dec. 14-21:
THEFT:
• Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North
• Dec. 14 at 5:03 p.m., 4100 block of 70th Avenue North
• Dec. 14 at 10:38 p.m., 500 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 16 at 1:41 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North
• Dec. 16 at 2:41 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Dec. 16 at 3:49 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North
• Dec. 16 at 9:51 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Dec. 17 at 4:15 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North
• Dec. 17 at 6:08 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 18 at 8:32 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Dec. 16 at 8:19 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY:
• Dec. 17 at 9:33 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
GIVE FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• Dec. 16 at 2:05 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
FLEEING POLICE:
• Dec. 14 at 5:03 p.m., 4100 block of 70th Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Dec. 15 at 7:27 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Dec. 16 at 1:13 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
BURGLARLY:
• Dec. 17 at 3:14 a.m., 5500 block of Girard Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.