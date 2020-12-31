Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Dec. 14-21:

THEFT:

• Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North

• Dec. 14 at 5:03 p.m., 4100 block of 70th Avenue North

• Dec. 14 at 10:38 p.m., 500 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 16 at 1:41 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North

• Dec. 16 at 2:41 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Dec. 16 at 3:49 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North

• Dec. 16 at 9:51 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Dec. 17 at 4:15 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North

• Dec. 17 at 6:08 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 18 at 8:32 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Dec. 16 at 8:19 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY:

• Dec. 17 at 9:33 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

GIVE FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Dec. 16 at 2:05 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

FLEEING POLICE:

• Dec. 14 at 5:03 p.m., 4100 block of 70th Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Dec. 15 at 7:27 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Dec. 16 at 1:13 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

BURGLARLY:

• Dec. 17 at 3:14 a.m., 5500 block of Girard Avenue North

