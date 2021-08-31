Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Aug. 16-23:
THEFT:
• Aug. 16 at 7:49 a.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue North
• Aug. 16 at 2:34 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Aug. 16 at 3:20 p.m., 6100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 16 at 5:11 p.m., 6900 block of Quail Avenue
• Aug. 17 at 3:31 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Aug. 18 at 10:14 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Aug. 18 at 6:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Aug. 19 at 7:32 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Aug. 19 at 9:06 a.m., intersection of 62rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 20 at 12:17 p.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Aug. 16 at 3:26 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10
• Aug. 17 at 3:52 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• Aug. 19 at 12:21 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10
MANSLAUGHTER:
• Aug. 21 at 9:33 p.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Interstate 94
FRAUD:
• Aug. 16 at 11:11 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Aug. 17 at 10:12 a.m., 6000 block of Kyle Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.