Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Aug. 16-23:

THEFT:

• Aug. 16 at 7:49 a.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue North

• Aug. 16 at 2:34 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Aug. 16 at 3:20 p.m., 6100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 16 at 5:11 p.m., 6900 block of Quail Avenue

• Aug. 17 at 3:31 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 18 at 10:14 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Aug. 18 at 6:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 19 at 7:32 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Aug. 19 at 9:06 a.m., intersection of 62rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 20 at 12:17 p.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Aug. 16 at 3:26 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10

• Aug. 17 at 3:52 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• Aug. 19 at 12:21 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10

MANSLAUGHTER:

• Aug. 21 at 9:33 p.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Interstate 94

FRAUD:

• Aug. 16 at 11:11 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Aug. 17 at 10:12 a.m., 6000 block of Kyle Avenue North

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments