Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for April 25 to May 3:

THEFT:

• April 27 at 5:22 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 27 at 7:53 p.m., 1600 block of 71st Avenue North

• April 28 at 11:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 28 at 1:57 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

DOMESTIC ABUSE OR ASSAULT:

• April 29 at 12:10 a.m., 3500 block of 47th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• April 29 at 10:30 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• April 27 at 3:24 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue and Katherine Drive

• April 29 at 3:33 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North

OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS:

• April 26 at 3:28 a.m., 3900 block of Buquest Lane

SIMPLE ROBBERY:

• April 26 at 1:02 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

FRAUD:

• April 26 at 1:16 p.m., 7200 block of Bryant Avenue North

• April 27 at 1:39 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• April 28 at 8:36 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

• April 29 at 7:42 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

BURGLARY:

• April 27 at 5:22 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 28 at 10:36 p.m., 4300 block of 63rd Avenue North

WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• April 27 at 5:22 p.m,. 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments