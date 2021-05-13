Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for April 25 to May 3:
THEFT:
• April 27 at 5:22 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 27 at 7:53 p.m., 1600 block of 71st Avenue North
• April 28 at 11:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 28 at 1:57 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
DOMESTIC ABUSE OR ASSAULT:
• April 29 at 12:10 a.m., 3500 block of 47th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• April 29 at 10:30 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• April 27 at 3:24 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue and Katherine Drive
• April 29 at 3:33 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North
OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS:
• April 26 at 3:28 a.m., 3900 block of Buquest Lane
SIMPLE ROBBERY:
• April 26 at 1:02 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
FRAUD:
• April 26 at 1:16 p.m., 7200 block of Bryant Avenue North
• April 27 at 1:39 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
• April 28 at 8:36 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard
• April 29 at 7:42 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
BURGLARY:
• April 27 at 5:22 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 28 at 10:36 p.m., 4300 block of 63rd Avenue North
WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• April 27 at 5:22 p.m,. 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
