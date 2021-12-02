With jury selection in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter underway, Brooklyn Center is preparing for protests.
“Our community is going through a very difficult time,” said Reggie Edwards, city manager. “The city of Brooklyn Center remains committed to providing various resources and prioritizing the safety of our residents, businesses, families and employees throughout the community.”
In spring, scores of protesters lined the streets in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Station at 6645 Humboldt Ave. for nearly a week following Wright’s shooting. The protests erupted into occasionally violent clashes with police, with police firing rubber bullets and tear gas and protesters throwing projectiles.
Stores near the police station were looted or otherwise damaged during the unrest.
A double line of temporary fencing remains in front of the station, with Wright’s name hung on the street side in cardboard along with notes from well-wishers.
The city has hung signs designating the area as a protest zone.
“This is a protest area,” read the new blue signs posted on light poles and street signs near the station. “Please be courteous. Kids and families live here. Please end protesting by 9:30 p.m.”
According to Angel Smith, communications and community engagement manager, the city can utilize several strategies, including deploying community violence interveners, in an effort to de-escalate tension near the police station.
“Signage, organized activities, resources provided, use of space, youth engagement, and community interveners are all strategies to help with de-escalation in the area,” Smith said.
While the Police Department is “working with multiple partnering agencies throughout the metro” to assist with patrols in the city, Smith did not name any specific agencies or partnerships that were activated for the trial period.
According to a press release, the city is working to communicate with residents living in the immediate area of the police station and assess their needs.
The city has also partnered with community organizations to provide trauma management services.
Meanwhile, the city has distributed packets to local businesses advising them on preparation for potential civil unrest.
“At times of potential civil unrest, or when civil unrest arises, it is important to remember that personal safety comes first,” the packet reads. “The city is encouraging businesses to make the safety of yourself and your employees a priority.”
The document encourages businesses to set up an evacuation plan and secure important documents off-site.
Businesses are also encouraged to test their security systems, review their insurance policies, consolidate important phone numbers and contact information, and check points of entry for materials that may be used to damage property.
If protests turn to civil unrest, the decision to enact a curfew will be left to either the Brooklyn Center City Council as a whole or to Mayor Mike Elliott.
The council recently rejected a proposal to give Edwards the ability to impose a curfew during the trial.
To receive public safety alerts from the city’s CodeRED emergency notification system, text “BCMN” to 99411, or visit the city’s website to sign up online.
