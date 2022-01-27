The Brooklyn Center Police Department’s crime prevention division launched a voluntary security camera registration program Jan. 14.
Through the program, called “We are watching – through our shared community lens,” residents and business owners can provide the Police Department with the location of their security cameras. They can also agree to share camera footage with the department if the need arises during an investigation.
The new program is the city’s first effort to register privately owned cameras.
“No one local case contributed to the timing of this program,” said Dan Jerzak, crime prevention specialist. “It would be fair to say the heightened attention metro-wide to violent crime and the recent increase in carjackings, not just concentrated in Minneapolis and St Paul, provided a unique opportunity to launch this program.
“It’s never too late to attempt to innovate and engage the community as a whole in various programs to make the community safer for all. Cameras have been shown to be one effective way to help deter crime.”
Information provided to the department through the program will remain confidential unless a court order requires it be released.
“The registration program is completely voluntary and you can opt out anytime you like,” Jerzak said. “The Police Department doesn’t have control of your camera, and even if we ask for your stored information from your camera, you are not obligated to share it with us.”
Since the program was announced, “initial participation has been very encouraging and expected to grow,” Jerzak said. “Our goal in crime prevention is to get as many businesses and citizens as possible to sign up and get involved.”
Jerzak hopes the program will provide “additional eyes watching – but also (the) potential (to provide) valuable information that may contribute to solving a crime or strengthen a case for prosecution. We also hope to get more community members to consider either joining or forming a crime watch group.”
A sign-up page is available through the city’s website and at tinyurl.com/3nxha5yy.
“We are a stronger community when citizens take an active role in the safety of the community they live and work in,” Jerzak said.
“There are several ways they can do this without a significant time investment – in the case of joining a block captain group or registering your camera, there is no cost. Informed and involved community’s members make our community safer and a place others want to work and live in.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.