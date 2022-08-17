A Brooklyn Center man pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to fatally shooting a woman in a Minneapolis parking garage.
Otis Givens, 46, admitted to shooting 24-year-old Ariana Bradley on May 8, 2021, in the first floor of a parking garage near South Ninth Street and LaSalle Avenue.
Givens’ admission of guilt was part of a plea deal negotiated with prosecutors.
As part of the deal, Givens is expected to be sentenced to 25.5 years in prison with credit for time served.
His next hearing is Sept. 7, and he remains in state custody.
According to the criminal complaint, at 10:22 p.m., Minneapolis police were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the area of South Ninth Street and LaSalle Avenue. While in route, officers were advised that a man appeared to be injured in the shooting.
Arriving officers searched the scene and located a woman, identified later as Bradley by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, dead in a parking ramp.
Bradley was found to have two gunshot wounds, one in the back of the head and one in the arm.
Based on surveillance video and witness statements, a group of individuals including Bradley and Givens had been congregated in an alleyway near the parking garage when they became involved in an altercation.
Givens, who was also known by the street name “Popeye,” had been at The Saloon bar prior to the incident.
A woman identified as “Witness One” told investigators that a man who had been with Bradley brandished a handgun during the altercation.
Witness One followed by brandishing her own handgun, which discharged accidentally and struck another man in the leg.
Witness One then gave her handgun to Givens.
Bradley and the man she was with left the scene and entered the nearby parking garage.
Givens then followed the pair into the parking garage and fatally shot Bradley.
Givens told Witness One he “can’t believe that I shot that girl.”
Police found and arrested Givens near the corner of South Ninth Street and LaSalle Avenue. He was found to have the name “Popeye” tattooed on his chest.
