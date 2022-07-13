A United States Grand Jury indicted a Brooklyn Center man for two counts of wire fraud in connection with an arson scam he conducted during the 2020 election.
Denis Vladmirovich Molla was indicted July 7 for allegedly defrauding an insurance company and GoFundMe donors out of more than $78,000 after he burned down his garage and "blamed it on unknown individuals who targeted him based on his political beliefs,” according to court documents.
Molla pleaded not guilty in federal court on July 12. He was conditionally released from custody the same day.
At approximately 4 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020, Brooklyn Center police officers and fire fighters were dispatched to Molla's Brooklyn Center home on a report of an explosion and fire.
The fire department extinguished the fire after it destroyed a three-car garage and three vehicles.
Molla's home sustained minor property damage, and first responders removed three dogs and five puppies from the home during the incident.
Molla's large “Trump 2020” sign was destroyed in the fire, while officers observed spray paint applied to the garage door before it burned down.
Officers noted “BLM,” and “Biden 2020” written in spray paint, as well as the common anarchy symbol, written as a capital “A” with a circle around it.
The fire also destroyed a camper on the property.
At the time, the police department called the fire “suspicious.”
Federal prosecutors are now alleging that Molla started the fire himself as a scheme to collect insurance money.
“Molla false reported to law enforcement that someone lit his camper on fire, that three unknown males were near his home when he heard an explosion, that the garage door was vandalized with spray painted graffiti… and that his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it,” the indictment reads. “In reality, as Molla well knew, Molla started his own property on fire, Molla spray painted the graffiti on his own property, and there were no unknown males near his home.”
Molla courted substantial news media attention following the incident, giving interviews to local news outlets near his home.
“Molla submitted multiple insurance clams to Victim Insurance Company A seeking overage for the damage to his garage, camper, vehicles, and residence caused by the fire,” the indictment reads.
Molla submitted a claim for more than $300,000 in damage. When the insurance company denied some of those claims, Molla threatened to report the company to the Department of Commerce and the Attorney General's office.
The insurance company eventually paid out $61,000 to Molla.
Following the incident, Molla collected more than $17,000 from donors through a GoFundMe campaign titled “Patriots for the Mollas” and deposited it in his Wells Fargo bank account.
