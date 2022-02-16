Brooklyn Center hosted its first of several community feedback meetings on the search for a new, permanent police chief Feb. 7.
DRI Consulting, a Minnesota-based firm of organizational psychologists, was hired by the city to assist in the hiring process. The firm moderated the hour-long Zoom-based meeting.
“Our goals are to get your input as we do the search and selection,” said John Fennig, senior advisor and training director.
Finalists in the national candidate search are expected to be announced within the next four to six weeks.
Brooklyn Center has been without a permanent police chief since the resignation of Tim Gannon in the wake of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
Since Gannon’s resignation, Tony Gruenig, who was previously a commander in the Brooklyn Center Police Department, has served as interim chief.
The search comes as the city is embarking down a path to redesign its public safety response model.
The Brooklyn Center City Council passed the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention resolution in May 2021.
In the resolution, the council decided to implement a response model with unarmed civilians and mental health professionals responding to non-moving traffic violations and mental health calls for service.
“The resolution and the initiative is front and center in the job description,” Fennig said. “We’re making it very clear that that’s the price of admission into the position here, is the restructured, is the re-engineering, is the reworking of services.”
Candidates will be expected to undergo psychological evaluation as part of the hiring process, he said.
“I can say that one of our old Jedi tricks we have with candidates as we have done with other cities, other leaders is to have them go through pretty in-depth psychological testing themselves so we know them to of be as high of emotional intelligence as possible, and to be as culturally mindful and tolerant, and to be wired as well as possible coming in the door,” Fennig said.
DRI Consulting staff have also interviewed members of the Brooklyn Center Police Department to determine what the force would like to see in a new chief.
The consensus among officers is “we need a transformation, we need a change, we need a transformational leader and we know we can do better,” Fennig said.
Meeting participants were asked to provide answers to the following questions: What do you need from the Brooklyn Center Police Department? What do you need in a new chief. Do you have any specific candidates you would recommend for the role? Do you have any advice for the search process?
Pastor McKinley Moore, of Brooklyn Center’s Jehovah Jireh Church of God in Christ, said a new chief needs to commit to de-escalation tactics.
“A thing that keeps happening on the negative side, is that the first report that people receive when something happens turns out not be what actually happened – and so I think we need a force which the chief will lead that’s going to be honest and actually say what really happened, tell the whole truth. And we shouldn’t have to depend on video to get to the truth,” he said. “I think there should be a lot of emphasis in training placed on lowering the temperature and not raising it.”
Resident Barb Jensen said she wants to see police officers getting out of their cars to interact with residents and act as a part of the community. The community needs to band together to improve the city, she said.
“The new chief has to get our folks to recognize that we’re all better in a community where there aren’t shootings, where the police officers are neither degraded nor taking over and are acting … as judge and jury out there,” she said.
Amity Dimock, the mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, who was on the autism spectrum and was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officers in 2019, said the new chief needs to be fully willing to enact the city’s plans to restructure call response.
Resident Melisa Carey asked for humility from a new chief, while Brooklyn Center School Boardmember John Solomon spoke to accountability needs.
“We need somebody that’s got a real community policing focus,” Solomon said. “We’re still a small community, we’re a very diverse community and we have to have somebody that’s committed to that here.”
