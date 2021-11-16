Brooklyn Center recently began constructing a permanent fence around its police station, but halted the process following pushback from the community and the City Council, according to Reggie Edwards, city manager.
The city publicly addressed the situation during a council work session Nov. 8 after the council requested a presentation on the topic.
“I personally had some additional conversations with community members throughout that time period,” Edwards said. “There was much larger implications of the fence than had originally been ascertained or assessed from a community perspective.”
The existing temporary fencing at the station will remain in place through the duration of the Kim Potter trial, for which jury selection is scheduled to begin Nov. 30.
“After a conversation with the police chief, it was determined to suspend all construction of the permanent fence,” Edwards said.
While the station has long been surrounded on three of its four sides with permanent fencing, the front of the department was barricaded during the civil unrest that followed the officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright in April.
As protests continued outside the station, what began as a single fence line grew to a double line of fencing which remains in place today. According to Edwards, discussions related to construction of permanent fencing in the front of the police station have been ongoing among city staff members for at least a decade.
While outside funding was never previously available for the project, federal grants for this style project became more readily available due to the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Edwards said.
If construction of the fence moves forward, it is expected to cost $190,000.
The city applied for a Department of Homeland Security Urban Area Security Initiative grant for the project this spring.
The city was later awarded $150,000 in grant funds, enough to cover approximately 79% of the total cost of the fencing.
The temporary fencing at the police station costs the city approximately $10,000 per month in rental fees.
Edwards and the Police Department did not initially make the council aware of the plans to accept the grant and construct a permanent fence line.
Edwards said he personally saw the project as an internal city-staff operational decision, comparing it to fences that were constructed to secure the city’s golf course, public works garage and water treatment facilities.
Some degree of community outreach was conducted when the civil unrest was fresher in the minds of the neighboring community. Edwards said that the neighbors generally agreed that a permanent fence would be “favorable,” or more visually appealing than the temporary fencing, Edwards said.
Security concerns at the station are generally not related to the city’s residents, but “folks who may come from outside who may have ill intentions,” he said.
The fence was partly intended to give non-sworn city police staff, such as administrative and clerical workers, a sense of security while in the building, according to Edwards.
After construction began, however, it became clear that the fence symbolized much more to some community members: it symbolized the relationship between residents and the police, their sense of safety and ownership, Edwards said.
“Listening with the heart I heard something fundamentally different – in fact what I heard was community saying ‘I want a relationship with my police, I want to be able to access my police department, and when there is a fence constructed it makes me feel like my police department that I have ownership in is disconnected from me,’” Edwards said.
The decision to listen to the community was in contrast with the city’s decision-making in more recent years, Edwards said.
“Community raised the voice and talked about something that was meaningful from a symbol perspective or image that made one feel disconnected from its government, and so government stopped; they listened,” he said. “One can say, ‘Well, it should have been done earlier, or should have been done at this point.’ … I acknowledge and recognize and I see progress when residents can voice perspective and the system of government pauses and stops to hear.”
The city can keep staff members safe while building trust between the community and police, Edwards said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said the council should have been informed about the plans before they were set in motion.
“The way in which this was handled, I think, is not OK,” she said. “We’re not in crisis at this particular moment.”
It is unfair to compare the police station to other city-owned facilities given the overall political and policing climate, she said.
While the city has worked quickly to protect the police officers and the police station, those same considerations were not given to residents in the apartments across the street from the station during times of unrest, Butler said.
“The same feeling that the Police Department has about the way in which the resolution was passed and wanting to work with the council as we roll it out, we want the same thing, right?” she said. “Give us the benefit of a presentation.”
Councilmember Dan Ryan said that while it was necessary to assemble the temporary fence, it was also “aesthetically unpleasing.”
Rather than have misunderstandings between the city and residents, the city should postpone construction until a later date when passions are lower, Ryan said.
“The city has an obligation to protect all of its assets,” he said.
Grants of comparable size should be brought before the council before approval, Mayor Mike Elliott said.
Resident Melissa Carey questioned what the city’s obligations may be when accepting the grant. Specifically, she said some grants require local law enforcement agencies to directly cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“People are already scared to go to the Police Department,” she said. “We keep talking about building bridges, but why are we building fences then?”
