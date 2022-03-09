The Brooklyn Center City Council on Feb. 28 confirmed the membership of a new 11-member committee that will steer the creation of the city’s new police response model.
In May 2021, in the wake of the fatal police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, the council approved a resolution to redesign its police response model, with unarmed civilians and mental health professionals responding to non-moving traffic violations and mental health calls-for-service.
Wright was fatally shot in April 2021 during a traffic stop by then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter.
Potter was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter in December 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison in February.
The resolution was named after Wright and Kobe Dimok-Heisler, a man who was on the autism spectrum and was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police Officers during a domestic incident in 2019. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to bring charges against the officers involved in the incident.
The resolution called for the creation of the Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee, chaired by Mayor Mike Elliott, which will deliver recommendations and wade through the exacting details and operation of the new response model.
“This has been a very, very, very long time coming,” Elliott said. “We’re working through implementing that resolution and this is a major step in that effort.”
Applications for the committee were accepted over several months. Of the 27 people who submitted applications for the committee, 24 were interviewed and 10 were proposed for membership.
Elliott proposed members, who were then confirmed by the council.
The 10 members besides Elliot: Julie Borque, a children’s mental heath case manager; Joecelia Dameida, a direct support professional; Amity Dimock, the mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler; John Solomon, a former police officer and social worker who currently serves on the Brooklyn Center School Board; Mark Viste, a scientist; Kia Welch, who listed her address as in the apartments across from the Brooklyn Center Police Station; Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright; Joylenna Garcia, who listed herself as a friend of Dimock and Wright.
Information related to members Matthew Branch, who is executive director Root Youth and Family Services, and Lori Bardal was not included in the council’s information packet.
All members except for Dimock, who lives in Baxter, and Wright, who lives in Minneapolis, are Brooklyn Center residents.
David Zaffrann, who was previously a senior policy aide to former Minneapolis City Councilmember Steve Fletcher, was hired by the city in January to manage the work of the implementation committee.
While the council was unanimous in its support for all applicants, Councilmembers Dan Ryan and Kris Lawrence-Anderson voiced concerns.
“The absence of young Black men on this committee was troubling because, of course, young Black men in our city or everywhere are the most vulnerable, most likely to suffer negative experiences, negative encounters, even tragic encounters with law enforcement,” Ryan said.
“We faced a challenge to put together a group that could be as representative of the community as possible and I think that we’ve done that,” Zaffrann said.
Ryan also expressed concerns about the community’s perceptions of the process, and said he hoped that all opinions will be considered by the committee.
“I have been contacted by a lot of people who are very, very suspicious of the whole process and I think what we have to be concerned with are the perceptions of a broad swath of the community being unconvinced that the Violence Prevention and Implementation Committee will be a place where a broad spectrum of well informed opinion will be entertained,” he said.
Lawrence-Anderson shared concerns about the variety of opinions on the committee. “I want to make certain that we have a diverse segment of people in their perspectives and what they bring,” she said.
She also asked for more time to consider the appointments and talk to the appointees.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said that while she could understand why others may want more time to review applications, the council ought to take time outside of council meetings to meet with staff and get involved in the process.
“I think that continuing to delay is irresponsible on our part,” Butler said. “We passed this in May.”
Ryan said that it was “disingenuous to blame the council” for how long it has taken to form the committee, and that it’s reasonable for members to ask questions.
“Mr. Mayor, from the outset, in the wording of the public safety, police reform act, it’s put you in the driver’s seat, and this is how long it’s taken,” he said.
Butler said that Ryan had mischaracterized her comments, and that councilmembers have a right to ask questions.
“What I had an issue (with) was not respecting the staff and the process that they went through, and characterizing it as if there was no transparency in the process,” Butler responded.
“It’s very interesting that we choose when to question staff and when not to question staff, and it seems like ever since we’ve done this, since May, there seems to be more scrutinization around the process of everything that we try to push through.”
Elliott said that many of the applicants who were not selected to serve on the Implementation Committee will be asked to serve on subcommittees.
“That’s where a lot of the work is actually going to take place,” he said.
Councilmember April Graves largely spoke in favor of approving the appointments. “I’m anxious to have that first meeting,” she said.
