The city of Brooklyn Center announced two finalists for its police chief position on May 13.
The two finalists are Kathy Hughes, Robbinsdale Area School District director of security and former emergency communications director for the city of Minneapolis, and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kellace McDaniel.
These candidates were selected from a national search leading to 15 inquiries, 10 applications and four semi-finalists, according to a press release.
Tony Gruenig, who was previously a commander in the Brooklyn Center Police Department, has served as interim police chief since Tim Gannon resigned from the position following the shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021.
Gannon resigned his post the same day that the city announced former Police Officer Kim Potter was resigning from the department.
Potter was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison after fatally shooting Wright.
Brooklyn Center is also implementing a new public safety response model for its Police Department, with unarmed civilians and mental health professionals responding to non-moving traffic violations and mental health calls for service.
The city announced it would search for a new chief in January of this year.
The city’s leadership team hired DRI Consulting, a Minnesota-based consulting firm of organizational psychologists, to assist in the hiring process.
