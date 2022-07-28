The Brooklyn Park Police Department on July 20 arrested three juveniles and one adult who allegedly assaulted a juvenile and fled in car.

According to the department, at 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on a report of an assault.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments