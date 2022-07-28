The Brooklyn Park Police Department on July 20 arrested three juveniles and one adult who allegedly assaulted a juvenile and fled in car.
According to the department, at 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on a report of an assault.
Witnesses reported seeing two individuals physically assault a juvenile male, then flee in a vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing the suspects carrying firearms, and gave police the make and model of the vehicle.
Police officers observed a car fitting the description on Brookdale Drive at the intersection with Noble Avenue approximately 10 minutes after the initial report.
The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which fled on Noble Avenue to Brooklyn Boulevard. The vehicle turned and began travelling southbound on Brooklyn Boulevard.
Officers used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle on the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
Three juvenile passengers in the vehicle were arrested at the scene, while the adult driver attempted to flee on foot in the nearby neighborhood. Officers searched the area and found the driver with the assistance of residents who called 911 after seeing him in their neighborhood.
All four vehicle occupants were arrested for weapons-related crimes. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Brooklyn Park Police Department during the incident.
