The Brooklyn Park Fire Department extinguished two fires that were reported simultaneously the afternoon of March 18 before providing emergency medical services at a vehicle crash.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the department was dispatched to a report of an apartment patio fire at 2:30 p.m. on the 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North.
While en route, a firefighter saw visible smoke approximately one mile away, prompting a request for a second alarm, meaning assistance from other fire departments was deemed necessary.
Arriving firefighters reported seeing a growing fire extending to three-stories of the balcony structure near an occupied apartment. Firefighters extinguished the bulk of the fire from the exterior of the building.
Fire crews searched the building, while crews removed exterior siding to extinguish fires that had extended into the walls of the structure.
There were no injuries in this incident. Firefighters from the Plymouth, Brooklyn Center, West Metro, Maple Grove, Anoka-Champlin and Osseo departments assisted in the incident, while the Fridley department provided emergency medical service and fire coverage for the rest of the city.
The incident is under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Fire Marshal division.
Meanwhile, a second apartment fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of 72nd Lane North. A neighbor called, reporting smoke in a lower-level apartment.
With crews busy at the other fire, the department called for a third alarm to assist in this incident.
The department began a primary search for building occupants after making a forced-entry into the apartment.
A small fire was located in the kitchen and extinguished. The apartment was determined to be unoccupied.
The Plymouth, West Metro, Coon Rapids and Osseo Fire Departments assisted in the incident.
The incident is under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Fire Marshal division.
At 3:14 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Fire Department was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North.
A vehicle struck a building, and one person was reportedly trapped as a result of the crash.
Several victims were treated for their injuries at the scene and were transported to the hospital for further evaluation by a North Memorial ambulance.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.