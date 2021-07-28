After taking a week to digest the Wilder Foundation’s study of the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the City Council said July 19 it was willing to consider using the report’s scorecard to evaluate the department, but shied away from endorsing any large-scale alteration of the Police Department’s operations.
The city plans to move forward developing a task force or commission that, along with city staff members and the Police Department, will use the scorecard to evaluate the Police Department’s operations.
However, there was consensus among the council that the scorecard should not be used as a punitive tool, or as justification to defund the department. The council also pushed back on the idea of reducing total police calls.
“This should be about adding capacity and depth and rounding out our police department by providing them with more services and more ways to help them to do their job better,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner.
“My first reaction to the Wilder Foundation report was kind of like, well this really stinks, they left stuff out. I feel like they’re saying without saying the word, defund the police. Their little code words of reducing the police department something-or-other and creating more social service, to me, they’re kind of saying it without saying it.”
Short and long term plans
City manager Jay Stroebel laid out rough plans for the future following the Wilder Foundation report.
In the next three months, Stroebel recommended that the city begin reaching out to its partners to coordinate work toward impacting the root causes of violence.
Likewise, the city needs to consider existing and ongoing work to address root causes and compare or align them with the recommendations from the report, Stroebel said.
The Wilder report offered the city data and community indicators for root causes of violence in one snapshot in time, Stroebel said. As a result, the city needs to develop a longer history of data on the same indicators, he said.
After developing a task force to implement the Wilder scorecard, the city ought to consider how to use the results, and ultimately determine the future of the police department’s response model, Stroebel concluded.
“We need to continue to get clarity on the response model,” he said. “The Wilder Foundation as part of their presentation talked about 68% of calls could be reduced from the Brooklyn Park Police Department. And so, now that that’s out there, we do need to get into a conversation this evening with you all in terms of current exceptions around what that response model looks like.”
Response model
While the council was generally supportive of the recommendations, no councilmember spoke in favor of changing the Police Department’s model to reduce the number of calls police responded to.
Craig Enevoldsen, police chief, said he was unsure which types of calls could be reduced, as Wilder suggested in their presentation.
The total number of calls for service do not correlate to crime rates, he said.
“I personally would need a lot more information about, kind of, where, what that would look like as far as when we wouldn’t go to a call, because that would be the time that something happens. Somebody doesn’t show up and then somebody ends up dead and then suing us,” West-Hafner said.
The Police Department ought to respond to all calls for service, because in some cases, the initial call may not reflect the true nature of an incident, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said.
“Our police are not the root cause of violence in our community,” Jacobson said.
The scorecard ought to be used as a tool to evaluate the Police Department as the city continues to improve public safety rather than a reason to punish the Police Department, Pha said.
“I do know I would never be in favor of not going to what some may classify as low-level crime,” Councilmember Susan Pha said.
“I really see more that we’re going to add mental health professionals and social workers that are going to be going with our police officers to calls where people are calling for help,” or in some cases, only a social worker without police, Pha said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson compared the scorecard to a school report card, saying that the city ought to evaluate its Police Department.
Councilmember Terry Parks said he was concerned about the implications of using a scorecard to evaluate the police department.
“I don’t want to see a large-scale witch hunt,” he said. “I think this could work if we do it right.”
