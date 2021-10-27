Amidst Brooklyn Center’s plans to redesign its public safety model following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in April, Hennepin County is working to embed social workers in police departments and considering alternative response models, county officials recently told the Brooklyn Center City Council.
As part of those efforts, the Brooklyn Center Police Department has had a social worker embedded in the department since May of this year.
“The two goals are timely engagement with people who need support and increased access to community resources,” said Tony Gruenig, interim police chief.
Embedded social worker
Hennepin County dispatchers receive Brooklyn Center’s 911 calls.
The county’s suburban police department social worker program, which Brooklyn Center joined in May, is a collaborative effort to have social workers or other appropriate professionals embedded into dispatch and police departments to assist callers in mental health related incidents.
The program began in 2019, and Brooklyn Center was one of four police departments or joint powers organizations to join the pilot program this year. In total, 29 cities in Hennepin County now participate in the program.
“The specific piece to this was actually putting a social worker into dispatch,” said Tony Martin, Hennepin County dispatch director. “I’ve heard it in a lot of different meetings – law enforcement, they would prefer not to go to a lot of specific mental health calls that maybe a social worker could respond to or an alternative response.”
The program operates with a 60/40% cost sharing split, with the city paying 60% of the social worker’s wages.
The pilot program is being rolled out in three phases. During the first phase, the county and local departments are collecting call data, identifying repeat callers, and providing after-call care for people identified as being in a mental health crisis.
In phase two, which will start with the Golden Valley Police Department and expand to other departments, social workers will begin providing real-time information to police officers while on mental health calls.
During the third phase, appropriate calls will be routed to mental health professionals or an alternative response model rather than to police officers.
Social workers for Brooklyn Center are currently working to assist in both mental health-related and substance abuse calls, referring clients to intervention and resources, Gruenig said.
Social workers can either refer a person for assistance in person, by email, of through a referral form filed by a police officer.
Brooklyn Center’s social worker also makes a weekly review of the prior week’s calls to make additional referrals, Gruenig said.
Brooklyn Center referred 65 incidents to the social worker between May 3 and June 30. Mental health issues accounted for 45 of those referrals, nine were related to substance abuse issues, six were a combination of mental health issues and substance abuse, and nine were classified as “other” types of referrals, Gruenig said.
Brooklyn Center’s social worker has also referred clients to housing, transportation, public financial assistance and other health care or social service providers.
The county has also worked to increase mental health training for dispatchers, and provided officers with information related to community resources, Martin said.
Councilmember April Graves asked that the county consider a more equitable cost sharing model based on a city’s ability to pay as well as the total number of calls for service.
Alternative response
The county formed the 911/Mental Health Task Force in December 2020.
The goal of the Task Force is to collect and analyze data surrounding calls involving mentally ill people or those in crisis. The Task Force is also researching national best practices in alternative responses and collaborating with stakeholders on community engagement.
With that research, the county is eventually looking at the prospect of developing an alternative response model for the Sheriff’s Office.
This model could potentially have social workers or licensed clinicians and community paramedics responding to lower risk calls, Martin said.
“We’re still in kind of the planning or even proposal stages of what this will actually look like,” Martin said.
911 dispatchers would screen calls for risk level, and could dispatch an alternative response when appropriate, he said.
“We’re calling it a fourth response – you have police, you have fire, you have EMS, and this is just a fourth response, another level, another layer,” said Mike Risvold, Hennepin County suburban community engagement liaison and former Wayzata police chief.
Depending on available grant funding, the pilot program for an alternative response model would likely begin in Brooklyn Park in 2022 due to the city’s level of mental health calls, Risvold said.
“I really like that you guys are talking about this,” Graves said, asking how other cities may get involved in the effort.
Martin said the goal is to have every city be able to utilize the service, but it’s unclear how that may be funded or what the timeline may be.
The project is going to start on a smaller scale and then be expanded into a larger program, he said.
“This is a pilot, so it’s a test period. We’re testing it out and seeing how it works and then fine tune it as we go,” Risvold said. The goal, “ultimately would be to tweak a system to the point where we think this could be a county-wide resource.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.