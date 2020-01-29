In response to new legislation and reports of thousands of sexual assault test kits in Minnesota going unprocessed, the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance has again awarded a $2 million grant. The funds will be used to address the untested kits as well as aid investigations and victim advocacy programs.
The grant, announced in 2019, is the second in a series that began in 2018. In that year, a state law was passed that introduced new procedures into the handling of sexual assault cases, and expedited the process of rape kit testing. All law enforcement agencies were required to collect kits within 10 days, and to submit them for testing within 60 days of a victim’s request.
In 2015, an statewide inventory process identified 3,482 sexual assault kits at local law enforcement agencies that had not been submitted to a forensic laboratory for testing. The Minneapolis Police Department came under fire in November when it was learned that it had an inventory of 1,700 untested kits, more than the 194 it had reported due to an alleged “accounting error.”
In a poll of the Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley police departments, none of the departments reported a significant backlog of kits. However, there are some gathering dust. Some victims have purposely committed their kit to evidence-room limbo, unsure they will ever pursue justice, but also unsure they want the evidence destroyed completely.
The life of a kit
Ryan Seibert, a captain with the Robbinsdale department, said police will retrieve the kits from hospitals, to be stored in a temperature-controlled area in the evidence room. From here, the kit can sit there for several years, or be sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for forensic testing immediately; it depends on the victim’s wishes.
Those wishes are often decided independent of police involvement. As more understanding has been gained about a victim’s disposition immediately after an assault or rape, hospitals have began hiring specially trained sexual assault advocates to work through the victim’s options. Sometimes victims choose to not have a kit administered.
“It puts power to the victim, as it should be,” said Seibert. “They decide whether they want to report or submit evidence, and we abide by that.”
If a kit is administered, it is labeled restricted or unrestricted. Restricted kits either stay with the hospital or are retrieved by police (it depends on hospital policy/resources), and unrestricted kits are sent for testing. The BCA estimates the cost to process a single kit is $1,000.
According to all polled police departments, unrestricted kits submitted to the BCA are usually returned between one and three months. While that doesn’t seem like a short turnaround, New Hope Captain Scott Slawson said, it’s not bad by forensic testing standards.
Assault kit data, by department
The Robbinsdale department reported it did not have data on how many restricted kits were in its inventory, but could confirm that there were zero restricted kits. Seibert said, anecdotally, he believed there were few unrestricted kits. No data was available on how many kits were processed in the past year.
The New Hope department reported zero unrestricted kits waiting in the evidence room, and did not have data available of how many unrestricted kits were being held. New Hope Police Captain Scott Slawson said the department has averaged four kits per year since 2016, one of which was restricted.
Crystal Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard said that, for the past four years, his department had handled 10 or fewer kits per year. In 2016, no kits were received; every year since, the department has sent five kits for forensic testing per year. In 2017, 10 kits were received, but five were ultimately not submitted to the BCA.
“The reasons for kits not being sent to BCA for testing generally include the victim not wanting to proceed with investigating the case or the investigation showing the allegations to be unfounded,” he said.
The Golden Valley department reported that in any given year, an estimated six or fewer unrestricted kits are sent for processing to the BCA.
Processes seen as effective
Despite low kit volume, the Robbinsdale, New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley departments reported that they had conducted small internal audits when news spread of local agencies having kit processing backlogs. All of the local departments found no procedural problems.
In regard to the effectiveness of the kits in an investigation, all departments believed that the kits themselves were effective if maintained correctly. The kits are also useful for victims who decide to prosecute years after the incident occurs, as a maintained kit will typically be usable long after the expiration of the statute of limitations.
“Without looking up all of the specific cases from past years, I can say that we have had cases where it has helped ensure a conviction, but at the same time, we have had cases without a kit that have resulted in conviction,” said Joanne Paul, Golden Valley police officer and public information officer. “Often, we have other evidence that may lead to a conclusion in the case.”
Seibert agreed that the kits were useful, but not an end-all to an investigation.
“Sexual assault kits are one piece of evidence in applicable investigations that also include victim statements, suspect statements, corroborating witnesses when available, other physical evidence, digital evidence, etc,” said Seibert. “It is not uncommon for criminal sexual conduct investigations to involve allegations that occurred years before the date of report. In these cases, physical evidence is most commonly unavailable.”
