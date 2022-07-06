(PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT)
Brooklyn Center Police mark evidence of shots fired at an apartment complex.
Community Editor
The Brooklyn Center Police Department is estimating that at least 100 gunshots were fired last night in two shots-fired incidents.
No one reported being struck by the gunfire in either incident.
According to the Police Department, Brooklyn Center Police responded to an apartment complex on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North at 1:08 a.m. July 6.
Callers reported that two groups of people were firing guns at each other in the parking lot. Descriptions of the suspects and their vehicles were given to dispatch.
Arriving officers found a vehicle matching the description fleeing the scene. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver continued to flee.
Officers gave chase, with the suspect driving to the 5600 block of East River Road in Fridley before fleeing the vehicle on foot and escaping the scene.
Approximately 75 spent shell casings were recovered from the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Several apartments and vehicles in the parking lot were struck by bullets.
A second shooting scene was located on Northway Drive, east of Xerxes Avenue North. Approximately 25 spent shell casings were recovered by officers at the scene.
The Police Department is collecting video evidence from the area.
The department is asking anyone with property damage – or other evidence that could potentially assist the investigation – to call 911.
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.