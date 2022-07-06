bc shooting.jpg

(PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Brooklyn Center Police mark evidence of shots fired at an apartment complex. 

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is estimating that at least 100 gunshots were fired last night in two shots-fired incidents.

No one reported being struck by the gunfire in either incident.

According to the Police Department, Brooklyn Center Police responded to an apartment complex on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North at 1:08 a.m. July 6.

Callers reported that two groups of people were firing guns at each other in the parking lot. Descriptions of the suspects and their vehicles were given to dispatch.

Arriving officers found a vehicle matching the description fleeing the scene. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver continued to flee.

Officers gave chase, with the suspect driving to the 5600 block of East River Road in Fridley before fleeing the vehicle on foot and escaping the scene.

Approximately 75 spent shell casings were recovered from the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Several apartments and vehicles in the parking lot were struck by bullets.

A second shooting scene was located on Northway Drive, east of Xerxes Avenue North. Approximately 25 spent shell casings were recovered by officers at the scene.

The Police Department is collecting video evidence from the area.

The department is asking anyone with property damage  or other evidence that could potentially assist the investigation  to call 911. 

