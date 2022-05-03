After an 18-year-old student recently brought a loaded handgun to a school in Brooklyn Park, Intermediate School District 287 will begin using wand-style metal detectors to screen students and visitors at the doors of its four school buildings.
On April 28, Ann Bremer Education Center, located at 6601 Xylon Ave. N., was placed on lockdown after school personnel reported that they believed a student had a firearm in his jacket.
“The weapon was secured immediately, was not used, and no one was physically hurt. Police were called and removed the student and the weapon from the school grounds,” wrote Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski in a letter to district families. “School safety is on everyone’s minds. We’ve had multiple serious safety incidents this school year involving weapons, and our school community is still processing and healing from them. There are likely no words I can write in a message that can ease the fears we all have.”
Intermediate District 287 offers alternative learning settings for students in 11 districts including Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Osseo, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Wayzata and Westonka.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park police officers arrived and learned that the suspect, identified as Vincent Fields Jr. of Columbia Heights, had been searched when he arrived at the school because of an incident that had occurred in recent days.
School staff believed that Fields’ jacket and belongings looked heavier than usual, so they separated him from his belongings.
Arriving officers removed a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P handgun from Fields’ jacket. The handgun’s magazine was loaded and a live round was in the chamber.
Fields was charged with one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. After he was arrested, he was held in police custody pending charging.
According to the Hennepin County Jail Roster, Fields was booked in the County Jail at 11:21 a.m.
He was released after posting a $20,000 non-cash bond and is scheduled for an ominibus court hearing June 3.
Security measures
Following the incident, Intermediate District 287 is implementing new security measures.
“One immediate step we are taking across our four school sites is to wand students and unscheduled visitors as they enter the building, until further notice,” Lewandowski wrote. “We understand some students will need to adjust to this updated screening routine, and our staff stand ready to support students.”
Security wands will be used at the district’s West Education Center, at 11140 Bren Rd. W., Minnetonka; South Education Center at 7450 Penn Ave. S., Richfield; North Education Center at 5530 Zealand Ave. N., New Hope; and the Ann Bremer Education Center.
“We know that these types of situations can be traumatizing,” Lewandowski wrote. “Mental health staff are available to connect with students to help them process the incident. A situation like this can feel overwhelming, terrifying, and too close to home. We have resources on our website about how to talk with students about gun violence.”
This comes after one student was fatally shot and one was left in critical condition in a shooting at South Education Center on Feb. 1. Jahmari Rice, 15, died in the incident.
Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, and Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, were charged with intentional second-degree intentional murder in connection with his death.
Students at the district’s care and treatment programs, as well as those taking classes through the district at Hennepin Technical College will not be subject to the new security screening.
