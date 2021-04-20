Protests continued at the Brooklyn Center Police Department the weekend after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed at a traffic stop April 11 by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter.
More than 100 protesters were arrested the night of Friday, April 16, with journalists being maced and arrested while covering the night's events.
Police response was less severe April 17 and 18, with protesters dispersing on their own accord in the hours following the 11 p.m. curfew.
High-profile national figures Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Rev. Jesse Jackson made appearances in the crowd April 17.
Fence breach and mass arrests
The evening of April 16 began with an approximately 250-person march on Humbodlt Avenue, John Harrington, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said in a late-night Operation Safety Net press conference.
Operation Safety Net is the law enforcement group assembled to respond to civil unrest related to the Derek Chauvin trial. The group was activated in the civil unrest following Wright's shooting.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., one of the two fence lines surrounding the police department was breached by protesters, according to Harrington. Protesters with baseball bats, hockey gear, shields and other projectiles attempted to breach the second fence, at which point police issued dispersal orders, he said.
At 10 p.m., police began arresting protesters that had not dispersed. Officers used flash bangs and pepper spray in arresting the demonstrators. This was in contrast to the previous night, where protesters dispersed without police action.
“This is a night that should have been about Daunte Wright,” Harrington said. “This was a night when there should have been folks there as we have seen at the vigil and at other places recognizing his death and the tragedy that that is. Tearing down a fence, coming armed to a protest, is not in my mind befitting a peaceful protest.”
While Mayor Mike Elliott did not initially issue a curfew for the night, at approximately 10:30 p.m., he issued an emergency proclamation effective at 11 p.m.
Acting Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tony Gruenig, who was appointed chief following the resignation of former Chief Tim Gannon, thanked the law enforcement agencies assisting with policing the protests.
“The vast majority of the protesters early-on are peaceful, it's those small groups that kind of disrupt everything, and we don't want to see that in Brooklyn Center,” he said. “We appreciate all of our partners helping us with this situation.”
“If you're going to commit violence, we'd prefer you not do that in Brooklyn Center, because it's not fair to the citizens. They have enough going on right now as it is,” Gruenig added.
While a U.S. District judge issued a temporary restraining order barring police from arresting journalists covering the protests, journalists with a wide variety of news agencies reported being maced, arrested, or otherwise harassed by law enforcement.
The State Patrol issued a statement saying its officers will continue to check media credentials, but will not arrest, threaten or enforce dispersal orders against members of the press.
Calmer weekend
While hundreds of protesters again gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department April 17, the protests were quieter than the previous night.
With an 11 p.m. curfew enacted, police did not advance on protesters or enact mass arrests. Rather, the crowd dispersed on its own accord.
Law enforcement officials reported a single arrest.
Jackson, a civil rights leader, was pictured meeting with protesters in front of the police department.
Waters, in a video streamed by Unicorn Riot, walked through the crowd as protesters chanted.
“We have to persist in calling for justice, we have to let people know that we're not going to be satisfied unless we get justice in these cases,” she said. “I just could not sleep, I could not rest, I could not be satisfied without coming here to let the family know, and the friends know, and people of this community know, all those who organize for justice know that I stand with you.”
She said protesters need to stay in the streets to push for justice.
“We've got to stay on the street, and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational, we've got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she said.
A smaller crowd stood in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department April 18, with a curfew again in place for 11 p.m.
“A group of fewer than 40 people remains gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department,” Operation Safety Net Tweeted. “Thanks to the crowd for making their voices heard and remaining peaceful.”
