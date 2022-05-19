One person died and another remains hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Brooklyn Park on May 8.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of a car crash at 10 p.m. in the 7200 block of 73rd Avenue North.

Arriving officers found a single vehicle with significant damage and two injured occupants.

Officers began life-saving efforts and were joined by members of the Brooklyn Park Fire Department and North Memorial paramedics.

Investigators examining the scene found evidence that the vehicle was “driving recklessly through numerous yards before striking a tree,” according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Both occupants were transported to the hospital following the crash.

“The driver has passed away and the passenger is in the hospital,” said Mark Bruley, deputy police chief.

The incident “is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time,” he said.

