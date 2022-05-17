A Brooklyn Park man was recently charged with multiple weapons offenses after allegedly firing gunshots into two homes and leading police on a car chase.
Jordan Echegray-Estrada, 19, was charged with felony weapon possession and two counts of using of a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 5:45 a.m. on May 5, Brooklyn Park Police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of 89th Avenue North.
Arriving officers found spent shell casings outside of a home.
A review of security camera footage showed a silver sedan traveling on 89th Avenue before the driver, later identified as Echegray-Estrada, slowed down and fired at least two shots out the car window.
Officers located a bullet hole in the exterior of the home’s attached garage. A woman was inside the home when the shots were fired.
Soon after, police were dispatched to a home in the 8400 block of Riverview Lane North, where a party reported that a young male was banging on their door.
Arriving officers allegedly found Echegray-Estrada approaching the door of the residence and a silver sedan matching that used in the earlier shooting parked in the driveway.
A victim who lived at the residence later told officers that he knew Echegray-Estrada through a friend of a friend.
The victim reported that he was opening his garage door when he heard a loud bang and saw Echegray-Estrada standing in this driveway. The back window of the victim’s vehicle was cracked and appeared to have been shot.
As officers approached, Echegray-Estrada ran to the sedan and entered the driver’s seat.
An officer parked his squad car behind the silver sedan and ordered Echegray-Estrada to exit the vehicle.
Echegray-Estrada allegedly drove the vehicle through the yard, evading police. He then drove through neighborhood streets and onto Highway 100.
Officers gave chase, and the “defendant’s vehicle was eventually stopped through a combination of equipment issues and PIT maneuvers,” according to the criminal complaint.
Echegray-Estrada did not immediately exit his vehicle, and was seen digging though the vehicle while it was on fire. Officers reported hearing one gunshot before he exited the vehicle.
Eventually Echegray-Estrada exited the vehicle and was detained by officers. Officers searched the vehicle and located a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm handgun.
Officers found that the silver sedan driven by Echegray-Estrada had been stolen in the nighttime hours prior to his arrest.
Echegray-Estrada told officers he had been in possession of a BB gun or pellet gun, but not a real firearm.
He also admitted he knew police were following him, but said he had an active case in drug court and did not want to go to prison.
Echegray-Estrada was convicted of third-degree felony assault in March and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
