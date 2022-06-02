After multiple criminal incidents occurred in recent weeks at Brookdale Park, at 7650 June Ave. N., the Brooklyn Park Police Department and other city officials hosted a neighborhood meeting with local residents May 24.
“So far there’s been 42 police calls in this park for 2022,” said Elliott Faust, north precinct inspector for the Brooklyn Park Police Department. “Forty-two police calls doesn’t necessarily equate to 42 crimes.”
Six crimes have been documented in the park so far this year, Faust said. There have been three weapon law violations and three incidents of providing false information or fleeing from police officers.
The majority of police calls for service are occurring during park open hours and during the daytime, Faust said.
While eight crimes were documented in the park in 2021, they were primarily related to theft and robbery, rather than shots fired, he said.
The meeting came on the heels of multiple high-profile incidents at the park.
Recent incidents
Shots fired were reported at Brookdale Park to the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 8:19 p.m. May 12.
Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle began to flee, and officers gave chase.
The chase eventually ended in Brooklyn Center, where three suspects were taken into custody. Officers found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a full auto conversion switch in the vehicle.
Two days later, at 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the park on a report of shots fired, locating one vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle attempted to flee, but officers disabled it after traveling a short distance.
The driver then fled on foot into the park and was taken into custody with the assistance of a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office drone. Officers located an empty extended magazine in the vehicle.
On May 16, officers were patrolling Brookdale Park and the nearby parking lots at approximately 11:30 p.m. when they noted a suspicious vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop.
A passenger in the vehicle provided officers with a false name and then fled on foot. Officers pursued the suspect, who fled through neighborhood residential yards.
The Crystal Police Department assisted in the search for the suspect with an aerial drone.
The suspect, described as a black female wearing a white sweatshirt, grey pants and blonde wig, was not apprehended.
Response
The Police Department has deployed a mobile trailer camera in the parking lot at Brookdale. The live camera feed from the trailer camera provides footage directly to the Police Department.
While the camera footage is not viewed 24/7, staff periodically view the footage, and can use it to determine existing conditions on the ground after a 911 call but before squad cars arrive, Faust said.
“We’ve increased patrols significantly,” Faust said. “That was the first thing that we did – we sent a very clear message to all of our patrol officers. We are very short staffed, we’re stretched very thin. We made it a point to make sure that the officers are getting out here all hours of the day and addressing the known problems that we have.”
Starting June 6, police cadets will begin patrolling city parks from 3-11 p.m. daily.
The park and recreation department is working to change the physical conditions at the large park in an effort to reduce criminal interest in the area. The back parking lot near the baseball field at the park has been closed off with concrete barriers, said Brad Tullberg, recreation and parks director.
In the past, the lot has provided a dark, secluded hiding area for those interested in criminal activity, he said.
In an effort to reduce traffic speed through the park, existing roundabouts near the parking areas will be replaced by speed bumps, Tullberg said.
Other physical conditions at the park are being considered for changes, but no plans have been finalized, according to Tullberg.
Automatic gates may be installed at the entrance to the dog park parking lot, Tullberg said.
The majority of neighborhood residents attending the meeting requested that gates be installed at both of the park entrances at June Avenue and 75th Avenue.
The city is considering a permanent camera installations at the park, as well as lighting for nighttime hours.
