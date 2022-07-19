A 6-year-old girl was killed in a car crash after a murder suspect led police on a chase in Brooklyn Center July 15.
A family member identified the victim as Blessings McLurain-Gray.
According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, at approximately 4:20 p.m. officers were informed that an adult male murder suspect with an active warrant was in Brooklyn Center.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office alleges that Hakeem W. Muhammad, 28, of Minneapolis, was this suspect.
Prior to the crash, officers located the Muhammad in a vehicle, and requested assistance from a State Patrol helicopter in attempting to apprehend him.
Officers deployed a tire-deflating device in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The attempt was unsuccessful, and Muhammad fled the scene in his vehicle.
Brooklyn Center officers gave chase, but did not attempt to use a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle.
Muhammad then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Humboldt Avenue North. Five people were in the vehicle when he struck the vehicle.
McLurain-Gray was in the vehicle with her family returning from a trip to the water park, according to the GoFundMe account created to support the victim’s family,
Officers were expecting to receive support from the State Patrol helicopter to follow the Muhammad’s vehicle, but it did not arrive until the crash had already occurred, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Arriving officers rendered aid to everyone involved in the crash, and all were hospitalized.
A 15-year-old victim in the vehicle sustained lacerations to her kidney and liver, while a nine-year-old has fractured collarbone, according to the GoFundMe campaign.
“The vehicle was hit and (caused) it to flip several times before it stopped,” wrote Imari Billberry, who is McLurain-Gray’s aunt. “My sister-in-law, niece & nephew (were) able to get out of the vehicle and call for help while the other kids (were) still trapped in the car, all the attention on the scene was (given) to the suspect while my family begged for help.”
The 15-year-old remains hospitalized, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other three passengers have been released from the hospital.
The murder suspect was taken into police custody and was sent to a hospital following the crash. He remains in the hospital.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
As of publishing this story, GoFundMe campaign has raised $5,473 of its $25,000 goal.
Funds raised through the campaign will be used to pay for hospital bills, therapy, funeral expenses for McLurain-Gray and other related expenses.
The campaign is available at tinyurl.com/3xrhchpw.
Murder warrant
According to court documents, a warrant was filed for Muhammad on July 11 on charges of second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm.
Muhammad is accused of fatally shooting Devan Dampier on April 7, 2022 in the 1100 block of 21st Avenue North.
Dampier was shot in the back at approximately 10 p.m. and was pronounced dead an hour later at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.
According to the warrant, Muhammad and Dampier had a dispute related to a drug case, and Dampier had told associates that Muhammad was a “snitch.”
A witness told police that after the pair met on the street, Muhammad had pistol whipped Dampier and they began to fight.
During the struggle, Muhammad shot Dampier and fled the scene in his mother’s Hyundai.
Muhammad told other witnesses that he had shot Dampier by accident while they were fighting.
Investigators found Mohammad’s DNA on a spent shell casing next to the victim.
Mohammad is prohibited from gun possession due to a prior aggravated robbery convictions.
“Due to the violent nature of the crime and the unknown whereabouts of the defendant, the state is asking for a warrant,” the filing concludes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.