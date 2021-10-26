A 15-year-old was shot Oct. 19 near Phelps Park in Minneapolis, where a Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis football team were beginning to face off.

At approximately 6:47 p.m., Minneapolis Police were dispatched to multiple reports of a shooting near the corner of 40th Street East and Columbus Avenue South, near Phelps Park.

Upon arrival officers located a 15-year-old male who had been shot.

Officers rendered first aid, and the victim was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.

“Investigators are working to determine who was involved and what transpired,” said Garrett Parten, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson.

The Brooklyn Center and Phelps fourth-grade football teams, playing with the Twin Cities North Football League, were scheduled to play 6:30-8 p.m.

According to John Swanson, league commissioner, the victim is related to one of the players on the Brooklyn Center team.

The victim’s current status is unclear.

“No further information is available at this time and updates will be sent out as information becomes available,” Parten said.

The investigation into the incident remains open.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments