The Robbinsdale Fire Department and Police Department hosted an open house on Aug. 12. The crowd could climb into fire trucks or ambulances and ask fire responders questions about their jobs. There were several activities and tables as well.

Among tablers was the Cornerstone General Crime Victim Services, which offers support for people in Minnesota who have been the victim of a crime. Support can look like therapy, financial help, or other ongoing advocacy. This can be done alongside or without contacting the police. Go to cornerstonemn.org to learn more about the program.

  

