A young person learns about stethoscopes from paramedic Monica Weltzien. Driving an ambulance to medical emergencies is a very exciting job. Welzien said while it is hard to know she can’t save everyone, it is amazing when she has a huge positive impact on the worst day of someone’s life.
Rosie is a dog who’s been trained for the Northstar Search & Rescue Team. This team is a volunteer-run nonprofit that works to recover lost people and bodies. Learn more by emailing 411.Northstar@gmail.com
Josh Opheim is part of the Robbinsdale Fire Department. Though sometimes it is frustrating to have to leave his family in the middle of dinner to respond to a call, Opheim said the RFD is something he’s always wanted to be a part of in order to help people,
A young person learns about stethoscopes from paramedic Monica Weltzien. Driving an ambulance to medical emergencies is a very exciting job. Welzien said while it is hard to know she can’t save everyone, it is amazing when she has a huge positive impact on the worst day of someone’s life.
Rosie is a dog who’s been trained for the Northstar Search & Rescue Team. This team is a volunteer-run nonprofit that works to recover lost people and bodies. Learn more by emailing 411.Northstar@gmail.com
Josh Opheim is part of the Robbinsdale Fire Department. Though sometimes it is frustrating to have to leave his family in the middle of dinner to respond to a call, Opheim said the RFD is something he’s always wanted to be a part of in order to help people,
The Robbinsdale Fire Department and Police Department hosted an open house on Aug. 12. The crowd could climb into fire trucks or ambulances and ask fire responders questions about their jobs. There were several activities and tables as well.
Among tablers was the Cornerstone General Crime Victim Services, which offers support for people in Minnesota who have been the victim of a crime. Support can look like therapy, financial help, or other ongoing advocacy. This can be done alongside or without contacting the police. Go to cornerstonemn.org to learn more about the program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.