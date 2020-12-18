Two outgoing political leaders were given a rosy treatment at two Dec. 15 city council meetings.
The Golden Valley City Council offered a proclamation honoring Minnesota House District 45A Rep. Lyndon Carlson, who was retiring after 48 years on in the Legislature.
The Robbinsdale City Council did the same for Hennepin County District 1 Commissioner and longtime Robbinsdale resident Mike Opat, who served on the county board for 28 years. In January, Carlson will be succeeded by Cedrick Frazier, a current New Hope City Councilmember. Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde was elected to Opat’s former seat on the county board.
Golden Valley thanks Carlson
Carlson listened in to the virtual council meeting to accept his proclamation.
Mayor Shep Harris began the comments on Carlson’s service.
“We can spend the rest of the evening – maybe not as long as you were in session last night – but we could spend a lot of time talking about a lot of things that you’ve done,” Harris said.
Harris recognized Carlson’s efforts to fund flooding and inflow/infiltration projects in Golden Valley and the surrounding communities, as well as ongoing light rail issues and the most recent bonding bill, in which the city was awarded several million dollars to complete a pedestrian underpass on Highway 55. Harris said what really set Carlson apart was his commitment to all communities in the area.
“I know from personal experience you’ve helped cities like Plymouth when their very own representatives wouldn’t do it,” Harris said.
Councilmember Larry Fonnest called Carlson’s service “exemplary,” and a model for him in his own “modest political involvement here in Golden Valley.”
“He’s not your typical politician; in my estimation, he is a servant-leader,” said Fonnest. “I am forever in his debt.”
The discussion was briefly joined by Mike Freiberg, a former Golden Valley City Councilmember and current House District 45B representative. During Freiberg’s time on the council, Carlson served a portion of Golden Valley; when Frieberg was elected, boundaries had been redrawn and it was Freiberg’s time to serve the city from the capitol.
Freiberg called Carlson a “tremendous ally” that would be missed by “all of the communities in our area.”
Carlson took a turn to speak, thanking the Golden Valley officials for their communication with his office and other cities. He encouraged the city to continue to organize concise goal documents and meetings, and for leaders and constituents to continue to attend town hall meetings.
Robbinsdale thanks Opat
Opat may be best known for his work on Target Field, the Twins stadium, but Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy chose to thank him for a different ballfield at Opat’s proclamation hearing: the field at Lee Park.
“I really think [first] of the impact that one little project had with our community and your ability to negotiate and bring things to Robbinsdale,” Murphy said.
Opat later chimed in that the Lee Park improvements were also a favorite.
Councilmember Dan Rogan thanked Opat for keeping the small city of Robbinsdale on the county’s radar, from water quality grants to park improvements. Rogan also thanked Opat for helping with something that “didn’t happen:” a Crystal rail connection that would have multiplied oil train traffic in the city.
“That was a real threat that was moving fast,” Rogan said. “Through Mike’s advocacy, the city was able to get the county to buy property and get a state law passed.”
Selman echoed Rogan’s point, saying that move “proved that government can really work fast if it wants to.” He also thanked Opat for asking him to serve on the Bottineau Blue Line Extension’s Community Advisory Committee.
“Thanks for all you’ve done for Robbinsdale that was listed, and the million little things that weren’t listed,” concluded Selman, speaking about the proclamation which listed a few of Opat’s achievements.
Backen recognized Opat’s work to incorporate a quarter-cent tax that paid for sports and playground grants and library operation on Sundays.
“That’s something near and dear to my heart and what I’m missing now, is a trip to the library,” said Backen.
Murphy called Opat “a true northsider.”
“That work ethic, and thinking about where he’s from, and helping people out that need it, is in essence, who he is,” said Murphy.
Opat, too, chose to speak to the council.
“Over 28 years I represented part or all of eight cities, and I can’t tell you the math on how many configurations of City Councils,” Opat began. “Some would fall into great disarray and would argue with each other, and wouldn’t get anything done for 3, 4, or 5 years at a time ... Robbinsdale never suffered that fate. If you have disagreements you work them out. It’s easier for a partner to work with a council like that.”
He jibed at Rogan, whom he said he “took credit” for Rogan’s decision to run for office 16 years ago. He also took a dig at Selman, saying neither could have known “it was going to be a life’s work” when he asked Selman to join the BLRT advisory council several years back.
Opat added that he still believes in the light rail project and that a new alignment could bring a second Robbinsdale station along the line, likely at North Memorial Hospital.
“That will be a big deal in terms of transit for folks at the hospital or people that need to visit the hospital,” he said.
Finally, Opat was also not shy about his affinity for Robbinsdale.
“It’s a special city and I’m happy to live here,” he said.
