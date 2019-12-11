Included in the department’s Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 29- Assault at a residence on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

Nov. 29- Disturbance at a residence on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

Nov. 29- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Nov. 29- Theft from vehicle at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Nov. 30- Disturbance near the intersection of Boone and Decatur avenues north.

Nov. 30- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue.

Nov. 30- Disturbance near the intersection of Winnetka and 36th avenues north.

Nov. 30- Domestic situation at a residence on the 8400 block of Northwood Parkway.

Nov. 30- Assault at a business on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue.

Dec. 2- Domestic assault at a residence on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Dec. 2- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 2- Theft at a residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

Dec. 2- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 2- Disturbance at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road, New Hope.

Dec. 3- Damage to property at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

Dec. 3- Damage to property on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

Dec. 3- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 3- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec.4- Theft from vehicle at a business on the 5700 block of International Parkway.

Dec. 4- Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

Dec. 4- Theft from vehicle on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.

Dec. 5- Robbery at a residence on the 5700 block of Quebec Avenue.

Dec. 5- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue.

Dec. 5- Forgery report on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

