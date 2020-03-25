Included in the department’s March 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

March 13- Damage to property at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

March 14- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.

March 14- Disturbance at a park on the 7900 block of 47th Avenue.

March 14- Disturbance at a residence on the 7600 block of 48th Avenue North.

March 15- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

March 15- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

March 15- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 18- Domestic situation on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.

March 19- Fraud on the 4300 block of Quebec Avenue North.

March 19- Theft on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue North.

