The Twin Cities Mobile Market, a program created by the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, has been acquired by the New Hope-based hunger organization The Food Group. The organization will begin running the market in March.
The market is a grocery store on a bus that brings affordable foods, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and grains, directly to Twin Cities neighborhoods that don’t have nearby grocery stores or food shelves.
The program was created in 2014, and in that time has grown to serve 8,500 at 26 sites throughout the region.
“Wilder often acts as an incubator for new program models that have capacity for greater impact beyond the organization,” said Nona Ferguson, Wilder vice president of programs. “The transition to the Food Group is an opportunity for the Mobile Market to grow and better meet the needs of the community.”
The Food Group partners with nearly 150 area food shelves. A statement from the organization said the mobile market will help counteract recent cuts to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and recent food shelf closures.
