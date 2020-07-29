A June 18 house fire that resulted in the death of two New Hope residents has been ruled an accident. The findings were released July 27 by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The fire occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Aquila Avenue North. Both individuals, 55-year-old Sandra Lee Moliter and 63-year-old Michael Moliter died of inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injuries. The manner of death was determined an accident.
The New Hope Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal are the investigating agencies. At the time of the fire, the New Hope Police Department, West Metro Fire Rescue and North Memorial ambulance crews responded.
