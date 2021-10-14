Zanewood Community Center is offering youth a free chance to hone their music skills – or any in a number of art forms ranging from skits, to spoken word, to video recording – through its open music studio program.
Situated in the corner of the multi-purpose room in Zanewood, at 7100 Zane Ave. N., is a small music studio, complete with soundproofing, a microphone, a musical instrument digital interface controller and keyboard, and studio-monitor speakers.
While the studio itself is not new this year, the program restarted with a new instructor in August.
“I think the overall goal for the program they originally started was to kind of be able to have a space for our young people to express their thoughts, their feelings, to be able to get their voices heard,” said Ai Vang, teen program specialist. “That was the big component around opening up the studio, whether it be through music or art or poetry.”
The setup allows instructor Jonathan Moore to teach youth to create beats or other instrumentation, and to write, sing, rap, or otherwise perform their own music, based on their own interests and goals.
“I focus on the kids, where they are, where they need to go, and I kind of base it on that” Moore said. “I based this off of what the youth want, so it’s not like you come in and I’m going to pick and choose (what you learn). If you don’t want to learn how to make beats, I’m not going to show you how to make beats. If you want to learn how to better understand song structure and how to write lyrics, then that’s what I’m going to teach you.”
The program offers studio time from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Youth between 6th grade and 12th grade can sign up for the program through the city’s website. Zanewood is working to offer the program for the K-5 age range as well.
“It’s exciting – what I try to get them to understand is, the studio, it’s time-consuming, it’s very, very time-consuming,” Moore said. “When you get a group of kids in here, you’ve got six, seven kids in here at once, I’ve been figuring out the best ways to structure it all. … I want to make sure that kids’ time is utilized the way that it’s best going to benefit them.”
While the primary focus of the program has been music, in preparation for an upcoming open mic night, the group has also worked on skits written by the youth.
The first open mic event for the program was hosted Oct. 7 at Zanewood.
“I’m going to actually be part of it too, so I’m going to do something too, probably some spoken word or something,” Moore said. “They’re trying to get some of the adults from the recreation center to actually join in with the kids, be a part of it.”
Moore hopes to host additional open mic events as the program continues to grow.
Children in the program sometimes work independently, and in other cases work in a group format, depending on their experience level.
“They had a song that they wrote together as a group,” Moore said.
Group writing “gets kids used to the development of how song structure goes and how to kind of collate with another artist if you wanted to, you know, do a duet or whatever the case may be,” he said.
More experienced youth can come in with a specific goal in mind, such as recording a song they’ve already written, while less experienced youth can pick up more basic knowledge of recording equipment and techniques.
“It’s like, OK, well you know where you want to go. I’ll provide the tools. I’ll help you along the way, work out the kinks.” Moore said. “With the inexperienced kids, it’s kind of like, OK, if you want to write a song, like the group song we wrote, I had to give them some information. They didn’t know that each song has an area of focus, a topic, right? Each song is in some sort of genre. So it’s like, OK, well, before you guys can even start writing about the song, we have to figure out as a group what we’re going to write this song about.”
Students have also begun to learn about the difference between performing a song and simply reading it off a sheet, Moore said.
“I’ve had as many as 11 kids in here at once and it’s an amazing feeling. It’s fantastic to know that they are able to come here and get what they need,” he said.
With many youth interested in video platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, “now I think we’re heading more towards the video editing thing, they seem to be into that,” Moore said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.