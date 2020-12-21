Anoka-Hennepin elementary students will return to in-person education early next year.
Starting Jan. 19 the district’s students in kindergarten through second grade will be back to full, in-person learning. The shift follows changes to state guidance announced by Gov. Tim Walz Dec. 16.
The district will implement several safety protocols including a rolling start that means third- through fifth-grade students won’t return to in-person classes until Feb. 1, assuming all goes well, Superintendent David Law said.
The changes come with a few other modifications to social distancing guidelines. The state is recommending individuals stay at least 3 feet apart in schools instead of 6 feet, which makes it easier for the district to get kids on buses and fit them into classes. Because 20-30% of families opted for distance learning this trimester, the schools will still be less full than in a normal year, Law said.
State guidance also recommends kids eat in their classrooms and requires plexiglass shields between students when a 3-foot distance cannot be maintained. Those are some policies the district is still working on figuring out, Law said.
Whether students in sixth grade or above can return to in-person learning is still tied to county case rates. Law said he was optimistic that secondary students could come back to hybrid learning by February.
“I’m looking at our county numbers, and I look at them every day like I look at the weather during a snowstorm, and they’re dropping fast,” Law said. “If they continue to drop at the rate that they’re dropping, we could be making plans in early January to bring our secondary students back.”
Activities will be able to resume to a limited extent Jan. 4. Starting then, athletes will be able to practice while following some social distancing guidelines. How competitive seasons may return is still being worked out, Law said.
The governor’s executive order requires that practice groups maintain 6 feet between members of different households, and only members of up to three households and a coach or instructor can be included in each group. Practice groups must maintain 12 feet of distance from other groups.
Secondary special education students who spend most or all of their time in special education programs may see hybrid options soon. The details on that are being hammered out as staff figure out how to implement safety protocols from the state.
The district will continue to offer free child care for parents who are both Tier I workers. Once students return to class, the district will shift care to before and after school.
Parents can anticipate further updates from the district after 4 p.m. on Fridays.
