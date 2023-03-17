After the city of Brooklyn Center and Daunte Wright's family came to a $3.25 million wrongful death settlement agreement, a court order released on March 16 has determined how the settlement will be distributed amongst his family and their legal representation.

Wright was fatally shot at a traffic stop by then Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter in April 2021. She was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in December 2021.

