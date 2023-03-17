After the city of Brooklyn Center and Daunte Wright's family came to a $3.25 million wrongful death settlement agreement, a court order released on March 16 has determined how the settlement will be distributed amongst his family and their legal representation.
Wright was fatally shot at a traffic stop by then Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter in April 2021. She was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in December 2021.
Now, his son, Daunte Wright Jr., will receive approximately $2 million, the largest portion of Wright's wrongful death settlement.
Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, will receive $255,000, while his father, Arbuey Wright, will receive $155,000.
Each of the following will receive $50,000: Damik Bryan, Wright's half brother; Dallas Bryant, Wright's half brother; Diamond Wright, Wright's sister; and Destinee Wright, Wright's sister.
Monica Wright, half sister, and Marcus Wright, half brother, will each receive $20,000.
Meanwhile, the Newmark Storms Dworak law firm was awarded $487,500, the Romanucci & Blandin law firm was awarded $56,233, and estate trustee Lisa Brabbit was awarded $35,000.
“This was a hard case,” wrote Hennepin County Judge Bridget A. Sullivan. “It stemmed from the death of one person and involved the attendant personal loss connected to that death.”
Previously, attorneys in the case were expecting to receive 40% of the settlement funds.
Sullivan wrote that the case did not require complex legal work from the attorneys, as the city made it clear shortly after the shooting that it would settle in the case.
“In sum, both firms spent many, many hours on activities that did not advance the Trustee’s position in a wrongful death or civil rights action against the City of Brooklyn Center,” she wrote. “These were activities that an attorney who was being paid by the hour would never have billed to a client paying the high hourly rates charged here—$550 and $700 per hour—the two principal attorneys here charge.”
According to court documents, as the Wright family moved to have Brabbit appointed as trustee for Wright's estate, the mother of his child, Chyna Whitaker, disagreed with the family's decision and filed a petition to be co-trustee.
“There is profound animosity between Wright's family and Whitaker,” wrote Sullivan. “Nothing in the record explains the origin of this animosity, but it is severe and has pitted the 'two sides' against each other in this matter.”
Whitaker was assaulted by Diamond Wright, sister of Daunte, at the Hennepin County Government Center during Potter's sentencing.
Meanwhile, Whitaker claims that she has not received any of the $1 million raised by the family's GoFundMe account.
The court rejected Whitaker's co-trustee petition.
“The court does recognize that the amount of the settlement, as it will be distributed, will guarantee Wright's only child will be financially provided for until he is well into adulthood,” Sullivan wrote. “That is a good result.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.