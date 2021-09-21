In the eyes of the law, not all prejudiced expressions of hate constitute a crime, but Hennepin County wants to do a better job of tracking such incidents whether they are criminal or not.
“What is missing is a constant lack of data across the system,” Jeff Lunde, the District 1 county commissioner from Brooklyn Park, said as he outlined his request for $200,000 Sept. 14.
The County Board unanimously approved the spending, which will come from pandemic-related American Rescue Plan funds.
“This money would be used to help with potential software systems, consulting services, etcetera, to get us headed in the right direction” in the collection of data regarding hate- and bias-motivated incidents, County Administrator David Hough explained.
Lunde said his office noted the need for the data collection as he transitioned into the county commissioner role earlier this year.
“What we heard constantly and consistently among many different groups was the issue of hate and the role that it was playing in people’s lives, and the challenges that people were facing,” he said.
The problem they kept coming back to was a lack of data, Lunde said. “On the federal level, Minnesota really looks anemic when it comes to reporting.”
For instance, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report showed Minnesota reporting no hate crimes in 2019, despite evidence to the contrary, a report to the County Board notes.
In particular, the report notes, anti-Asian hate rose by 145% in 16 of America’s largest cities in 2020, according to an analysis of police data by the Center of the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.
The result of these hate incidents is societal harm that extends beyond the incidents themselves, Lunde said, saying victims are more likely to commit suicide, self-medicate, have domestic problems, have trouble staying in school and enter the criminal justice system.
But what constitutes a hate incident?
“People will tell you if you ask them. They know when they think something involved hate,” Lunde said.
Being the victim of racial discrimination “is honestly a very confusing experience,” said Irene Fernando, the District 2 county commissioner from Minneapolis, who is the daughter of Filipino immigrants.
“It’s gaslighting, it’s condescending, and at times it is very harmful and dangerous. … To then have to report it and not have a compassionate person on the other side who is seeing my point of view has been really hard in my life,” Fernando said.
Because people are more comfortable sharing their experiences with those from their own culture, the county’s work to record and combat hate incidents should focus heavily on community groups, said Lunde, who took note of that approach during a visit to Los Angeles County to witness anti-hate efforts there.
Additionally, Los Angeles takes reports of hate incidents via a 211 phone line, reducing the barrier people may face in sharing their experiences. Lunde is advocating for Hennepin County to develop such a resource.
Enough money?
The $200,000 approved for data gathering is the first step in a phased approach, Lunde said. The initially proposed sum was $487,000, but the figure was reduced because the county has “existing resources” that can cover the difference, Hough said.
Angela Conley, the District 4 county commissioner from Minneapolis, preferred to approve the original dollar amount.
“While I do appreciate the phased approach when it comes to certain actions … I would say that there are no phased approaches to hate,” Conley said. “When it happens, it’s ugly and it’s gross.”
Local community groups have asked the county to approve $1 million in anti-hate funding, which Chris LaTondresse, the District 6 county commissioner from Hopkins, said he would support.
Incidents of hate are nothing new, “But in a time of rising extremism and violence against certain communities, this is more urgent than ever before,” LaTondresse said.
Added Board Chair Marion Greene, the District 3 county commissioner from St. Louis Park: “This topic and this work feels just so very timely.”
The $200,000 approved last week likely isn’t the last round of funding for the cause, said Debbie Goettel, the District 5 county commissioner from Richfield.
“I expect that we will be spending a lot more dollars on this,” Goettel said.
