Decision made despite objections from Crystal city leaders
The West Metro Fire-Rescue District Board of Directors recently voted to move forward with applying for a federal grant that would add several staff members to the department despite objections from Crystal city leaders who worry the move might later cause budgetary strains for the city.
The goal of the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, which was created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is to enhance local fire departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association.
A key benchmark is the association’s guideline that 15 staff are able to respond to a structure fire within nine minutes 90% of the time during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Currently, West Metro does not meet the standard. In 2020, it met the standard 12.5% of the time; in 2021, it met the standard 33% of the time.
According to West Metro Fire Chief Sarah Larson, three new staff would help bring the district close enough to the standard to secure the grant, but not enough to meet the standard. For that reason, the fire chief said applying for the SAFER grant to hire fewer than three staff would result in a denial.
The grant would pay for three full-time lieutenants for three years and help provide relief for anticipated West Metro Fire staffing needs and future retirements.
Currently, each member city in the fire district – Crystal and New Hope – pays roughly $1 million into the fire district budget.
Additional spending would need to be budgeted in the first three years of the grant to cover uncovered salary, plus regular inflation and planned engine upgrade costs.
Beginning in the fourth year, the fire district would be responsible for the full cost of the added employees, estimated at $436,000 annually ($218,000 from each city). According to the department, the budget increase would be about $2 per month per household in the district.
The West Metro Fire Board held a joint work session in late October with the Crystal and New Hope councils to discuss the grant. At the meeting, Crystal Mayor Jim Adams, a West Metro firefighter from 1999 to 2015, voiced concerns over whether the grant was the best solution to the department’s current problems and whether the cost of additional full-time staff might hinder the council’s future efforts to remain fiscally conservative.
When a consensus could not be reached at the meeting, Adams and New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken agreed that the proposal would need to be discussed in separate, internal work sessions with full councils present before indication on how to proceed could be given to the fire department and board.
The New Hope City Council discussed the SAFER grant at its Nov. 15 work session, with a majority of the council agreeable to the fire department moving forward with the grant application.
At their Dec. 2 work session, a majority of the Crystal City Council came to a decision against proceeding forward with the grant after being presented figures that showed the public safety portion of the city’s general fund could reach 50% by 2026, which would be up from 45% in 2013.
“We’re in a tough spot, economically. ... This isn’t the moment in my mind. It just is not the moment,” Mayor Adams said at the work session, adding that he felt more comfortable reassessing the situation in a year.
That consensus was then relayed by Crystal City Manager Anne Norris during the fire district’s Dec. 8 board meeting. Norris, who is a fire district board member, cast the sole “no” vote in the 5-1 decision to proceed with the grant application.
“I really do believe there’s a need for staffing. ... But because of where the council ended up I just couldn’t vote yes,” Norris said.
The cost to apply for the grant is estimated at $7,000-$9,000. The fire department is not required to accept the grant if it is awarded.
Fire Chief Larson said the board’s decision to move forward with the grant application will allow more flexibility for future staffing decisions, noting that the conversations with the two city councils will be brought back up in the event that the department is accepted to receive the grant some time next year.
If Crystal later votes against accepting the grant dollars, the fire district would still need to budget for additional staff over the next several years, Larson said.
“We would just be adding them to our budget requests in future years – not all at one time,” the fire chief said.
Despite her vote against the resolution, Norris said the fire board agreed that it was wise to proceed and then revisit the timing and cost in the event that the grant is approved.
“The board’s feeling was that we know we need to add full-time staff,” Norris said. “It’s just a matter of how many and when.”
