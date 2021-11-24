Brooklyn Park’s population reached 86,478 in the 2020 census, the city’s planing director recently told the City Council.
The figure represents a more than 10,000-resident increase over the 75,781 recorded a decade ago.
“We’re growing faster than we expected to in terms of population,” said Paul Mogush, planning director.
The Metropolitan Council had projected the city to reach 83,000 by 2020, a figure that was surpassed by more than 3,000.
Brooklyn Park remains the sixth largest city in the state, with Duluth coming in slightly larger at 86,697 and Plymouth smaller, at 81,026.
The city had a 79.7% self-response rate for the census, which was higher than the state’s 75.1% self-response rate. Minnesota had the highest self-response rate in the nation according to Mogush.
Brooklyn Park retained its position as the second most ethnically and racially diverse city in the metro, following only Brooklyn Center.
The city’s population is now 61.2% Black, Indigenous or people of color, compared with 49.9% in 2010.
While the region is growing more diverse, Brooklyn Park is approximately “20 years ahead” of the regional trend, Mogush said.
In Brooklyn Park, 38.8% of the population reported as white alone, while 68.8% the regional population gave the same answer.
The city has substantially more Black and Asian residents than the region. The region is 10.3% Black or African American, compared with 29.2% in Brooklyn Park. Similarly, 8.2% of the region is Asian, while 18.8% of Brooklyn Park is Asian.
Data from the census, which is conducted every 10 years and collects data on population, age, race, sex and housing, will be supplemented with the annual American Community Survey. The survey collects a wider range of data such as education, employment, internet access and transportation access from a sample of the population, rather than the entire population.
Brooklyn Park began outreach for the 2020 census in late 2018. Outreach was coordinated with Brooklyn Center, and included seven events to contact community leaders.
The council also approved an ordinance change to give census employees access to multi-unit housing and apartments in an effort to count every resident.
“We’re always told that we have to follow the numbers,” Councilmember Wynfred Russell said. “So to see what the numbers are now, hopefully this will inform the kind of policies that we advance on the council and the kind of work that we do in the community as a whole.”
The Met Council is projecting the city to grow to 90,000 residents by 2030, and to 97,900 by 2040.
Housing vacancy is lower in Brooklyn Park than in the region as a whole. While the region reported 4.3% vacancy, a figure Mogush said was relatively low, Brooklyn Park has a 3.1% vacancy rate.
Census data is used in part to determine federal funding rates of local populations, land use planning, and redistricting, among other uses.
