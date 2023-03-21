Walmart announced March 21 that it will close its Brooklyn Center location at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing.
The last day of operation for the store and pharmacy will be Friday, April 21.
“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brooklyn Center location,” said Felicia McCranie, director of corporate communications for north and east business units. “We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”
Walmart has served as the anchor store at the former Brookdale Mall location since it opened in 2012.
Launched in 1962, Brookdale was one of the four original indoor “Dale” malls opened in the suburban Twin Cities.
As the mall fell from popularity by the Great Recession, it was demolished and rebranded as Shingle Creek Crossing by Florida-based Gatlin Development.
In 2019, Frank Gatlin of Gatlin Development told the Brooklyn Center City Council that the redevelopment of the site continued to present a more significant challenge than other sites owned by the company.
“It’s been about 10 years ago that I first came here and met with you and met with your team and decided to tackle the redevelopment of the Brookdale Mall,” Gatlin said. “What a challenge it was and it still is today. It was a major, major undertaking––a lot more than I even, maybe even gave credit to at that particular time.”
Gatlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun Post.
Customer prescriptions at the Walmart pharmacy will be transferred to another location.
Walmart employees working at the store will be given the option to transfer to another location.
Target closed its Brooklyn Center location in 2019.
The site was used for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution, but has since remained vacant.
A developer is considering a mixed-use development centered on a bulk grocery store with space for independent restaurants for the city-owned former Target site.
