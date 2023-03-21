walmart.jpg

(SUN POST FILE PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Walmart announced March 21 that it will close its Brooklyn Center location at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing. The last day of operation for the store and pharmacy will be Friday, April 21.

Walmart announced March 21 that it will close its Brooklyn Center location at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing.

The last day of operation for the store and pharmacy will be Friday, April 21.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments