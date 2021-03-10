With Brooklyn Park’s former Mayor Jeff Lunde moving on to serve on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners this year, voters will select the city’s new mayor in a special election this summer.
Before the special election, an April 13 primary election will narrow the field of candidates from seven to two.
The following candidates filed for the primary election: Boyd Morson, Lisa Jacobson, Mark Mata, Yelena S. Kurdyumova, Benjamin Osemenam, Hollies Winston and Wynfred Russell.
The Sun Post asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire prior to the election.
Morson did not respond to the Sun Post’s email invitations. Answers from the other candidates are below.
Lisa Jacobson
Address: PO Box 43462, Brooklyn Park
Education: University of St. Thomas, communications/justice and peace studies
Occupation: Non-profit leader and business owner
Community involvement: East District City Councilmember and President of the Economic Development Authority, former Planning Commissioner, Parks Advisory Commissioner, Chair of the Brooklyn Avenues Community Advisory Committee
Contact information: 763-234-0315, lisajacobsonforbp@gmail.com
1. If elected Mayor, how would you work to improve community and police relations, as well as address systemic racism and its impact on the city’s residents?
When elected Mayor, I will continue the work I have begun, spending significant time with community members, listening to their experiences with police. We have been working to improve police relations and address systemic racism through a variety of means, such as utilizing a community policing model and investing in our police department so they have the ability to create real relationships in the community. They work closely with our diverse population, including youth, seniors and renters and others. We have a mental health unit and invest in Cities United/My Brother’s Keeper. The Human Rights Commission and the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee have worked to identify how our police department is performing and where the opportunities for improvement exist, I served as council liaison to that work. Wilder Research will help us assess how we are doing and where we could do better. Additionally, I helped create the Brooklyn Park Community Foundation to connect our community, improve police/community relations and provide opportunities to collaborate, addressing larger issues. At the same time, we must balance this with concern for the increase in violent crime in our community.
2. Do you support or oppose the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
While our residents, from seniors to young people, tell us they need more transportation options, we have gone through a long arduous process in getting BLRT to our city. Getting to and from school, work, and medical appointments is of greatest concern. While the BLRT project faces a significant route adjustment, we have been told that this will require new municipal consent, and they will start over in many ways to develop construction plans. In the meantime, we must reinvest in overdue repairs, improvements and maintenance of our roads, sidewalks and trails for the safety of our residents, business owners, seniors and students and I support us doing what is needed for their future success.
Mark Mata
Address: 10520 Major Ave. N.
Education: Bachelors of Science-Augsburg College; degrees in economics, international business, marketing
Occupation: Property and business owner of Hennepin Home Health Care
Community involvement: East District Councilmember 2005-2008; Central District Councilmember 2017-2020; Brooklyn Park firefighter 20-plus years; baseball/football coach for 12 seasons; former liaison to every Brooklyn Park Commission
Contact information: 612-366-1538, mataformayor.com
1. If elected Mayor, how would you work to improve community and police relations, as well as address systemic racism and its impact on the city’s residents?
As Mayor, I would enhance the police department by providing mental health professionals to aide in working with our community when issues arise with chemical dependency, mental health and domestic assault. I do not believe in defunding the police but rather, believe in having a system in place to hold police officers accountable for inappropriate behaviors. As Mayor, I would work with the police union to put accountability measures in place.
Systemic racism can be seen within the City of Brooklyn Park. Over the last several years as a Council member, I have been highlighting these issues with the City Manager and the Human Rights Commission to look into barriers of employment within the full-time fire department. This department has all white males and no persons of color or any females. I will continue to fight for diversity within Brooklyn Park City Hall.
2. Do you support or oppose the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
As Mayor, I would not support this project as it is currently designed. At this time, the line is to end at the Target campus. This is not a destination that many people will go; therefore, it doesn’t make sense to have it travel there. It has not been determined that there will be adequate ridership for this in the future. The project is also waiting on approval from the railroad before it can even move forward. Additionally, the City has had to hold up improvements to infrastructure waiting on the line to be built, which is a hardship to its residents.
Yelena S. Kurdyumova
Address: 7212 72nd Lane N.
Education: Linguistic University, Master’s in English/Russian language teaching; two-year postgraduate, Master’s in English-Russian consecutive, simultaneous interpreting, translation, literary editing.
Occupation: Business owner: International Interpreting, Translation & PR Services, LLC, Runglobalmedia.com, Runglobalmedia channel; freelance writer, photojournalist stringer.
Community involvement: American Translators Association.
Contact information: Vote4YelenaKurdyumova.com
1. If elected Mayor, how would you work to improve community and police relations, as well as address systemic racism and its impact on the city’s residents?
I shall: (1)work to determine and eliminate potential causes leading to racial and national conflicts and to restore the confidence of residents in the police; till the end of pandemic initiate monthly Virtual City Hall meetings allowing community and police to meet, ask questions and better understand each other. The task of the police is to build trust and legitimacy and be transparent in their relationships with the community.
(2) recommend Brooklyn Park Police Chief to exchange experience as often as possible with Police Chiefs of Brooklyn Center, New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale on how their police departments build trust with communities of color.
(3) study every case of systemic racism reported to Human Rights Commission and its decisions on every case; request publication in local media of feature articles on the results of investigations conducted by HR Commission on every case of systemic racism and recommended measures.
2. Do you support or oppose the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
I support LRT because its positive effect on ecology. It doesn’t pollute air with carbon monoxide like buses. However, maximum positive effect can be reached only if LRT route is lifted in the air above automobile traffic, like it was done in Chicago with local trains. Another example of partial air route is new Beltline Boulevard bridge over the rail tracks in St. Louis Park as part of Southwest LRT project. Predominantly bridged LRT route will allow smooth automobile flow without unwanted traffic stops and engine idling when more carbon monoxide is eliminated into the air. Air route will reduce casualties and traffic jams, people and cars will cross freely under LRT bridges. Such technical decision will be especially important, now that BSNF railroad refused to share its right-of-way with Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project and all efforts are focused on finding new route.
Benjamin Osemenam
Address: 2200 Pearson Parkway
Education: MBA, Msc. infrastructure system engineering and management
Occupation: Civil engineer
Community involvement: Board of Trustee, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church; former Parish Advisory Board Chair, St. Olaf Catholic Church; former President of the Association of Nigerian Engineers, Minnesota; Volunteer with Caring and Sharing Hands; volunteer at Dorthy Day Food Bank
Contact information: boscoenginc@gmail.com
1. If elected Mayor, how would you work to improve community and police relations, as well as address systemic racism and its impact on the city’s residents?
When elected Mayor of Brooklyn Park, I will work with the police chief and City Council to regain the trust of the community by reaching out to leaders of different organizations that make up Brooklyn Park and discuss the way forward in implementing the measures listed below to ensure inclusiveness and buy-in.
• Police youth academy
• Community policing
• Enforcing measures like body camera for all police stops
• Hiring preference from BP to ensure effective engagement
• Working together to identify an independent third party outside the police department and police union to investigate any police incident in Brooklyn Park
Concurrently, I will work with the City Council and staff to eliminate systemic racism through transparency, inclusiveness and accountability in all aspects of city business. Finally, we as a city need to embrace “Love of God and neighbor,” and being a Good Samaritan to each other. Love can conquer anything!
2. Do you support or oppose the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
I fully support the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project. We should go forward with this multimodal transportation system project to be linked with other modes of transportation to create an integrated transportation system that provides access to all Brooklyn Park residents. To ensure that certain segments of Brooklyn Park are not disproportionately adversely affected, environmental justice requirements ought to be met at all levels of the project.
Hollies Winston
Address: 8794 N. Maplebrook Circle
Education: MBA at Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
Occupation: CEO of Guaranteed America
Community involvement: Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Committee member; Minnesota Asset Building Coalitions Boardmember; Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage Boardmember; DFL endorsed
Contact information: Campaign manager Chris Xiong at 763-477-1799 or chrisxvooi92@gmail.com
1. If elected Mayor, how would you work to improve community and police relations, as well as address systemic racism and its impact on the city’s residents?
Reducing crime, using community policing, and creating youth programming to provide constructive outlets for young people is something I am committed to. We must invest in our youth to achieve the Brooklyn Park we and they deserve. I see us having a greater focus on youth programming and police walking, not driving their patrols when the Minnesota weather permits. Our residents need to personally know their officers and our officers need to have a very detailed understanding of what residents are dealing with on a daily basis.
2. Do you support or oppose the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
For many of our families, the current public transportation systems do not meet their needs. I will look for creative ways to fund investments in our transportation system – including support for increased bus service (both north to south and east to west within Brooklyn Park) and the possibility of a light rail expansion. It’s difficult for people without cars to connect with the city to access jobs, and it’s difficult for people in the city to connect with Brooklyn Park to work here. I would look to work with appropriate stakeholders to address these issues in a controlled manner, to allow Brooklyn Park residents to build wealth while keeping the values our city holds dear.
Wynfred Russell
Address: 6309 84th Court N.
Education: MA, MLS
Occupation: Public health researcher
Community involvement: ACER, Inc.; Metro Ryders (community cycling club); National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants; National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials; and the Northwest Tourism Board
Contact information: wynfredrussell4bp@gmail.com
1. If elected Mayor, how would you work to improve community and police relations, as well as address systemic racism and its impact on the city’s residents?
For community and police relations to improve, the community must feel that they can trust our police department. I will ensure that everyone who lives, works, and visits our city enjoys the same treatment that is accorded to those who have good relations with the police. I will be committed to working with the significantly impacted communities to ensure that their voice is heard on this issue and create a process with the community and the police department to forge a trustworthy, collaborative path forward. I am also interested in exploring some of the community’s great ideas.
Our data shows that communities of color, especially the Black community, are disproportionately impacted by systemic racism. Our communities are underperforming in education, economics and there is overcriminalization of our communities. This leads to further barriers in accessing housing, employment, and education.
2. Do you support or oppose the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
I fully support the Bottineau Line Extension LRT. As the founding Executive Director of ACER, Inc., we were the first organization in the NW Suburbs to engage the community and our city government on this proposed development in 2010. I have been working as a community member and as a Council Member to ensure that the line comes to fruition. The line is an investment of a lifetime. Studies along the line have shown that there is a great need to increase access to public transit. The line will enable people in our community to access jobs, thus improving our economic wellbeing. It will also bring people from across the metro to our city to support our businesses and experience what our diverse city has to offer. Our community’s economic benefit cannot be overstated with a promise to bring over $5 billion in private and public investment to the corridor. We also know that increasing public transit is good for our environment.
