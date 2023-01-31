The victim in a June 2021 shooting, Robbinsdale resident Alameen Allah Shabazz, was returning home after visiting his newborn at a children’s hospital when he and his girlfriend, the mother of his child, stopped at the Nice Family African Market in Brooklyn Park.

Shabazz was shot and killed on his way into the store, his girlfriend told police, according to the newly released criminal complaint.

