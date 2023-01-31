The victim in a June 2021 shooting, Robbinsdale resident Alameen Allah Shabazz, was returning home after visiting his newborn at a children’s hospital when he and his girlfriend, the mother of his child, stopped at the Nice Family African Market in Brooklyn Park.
Shabazz was shot and killed on his way into the store, his girlfriend told police, according to the newly released criminal complaint.
Benjamin Perry Richardson, 25, was arrested Jan. 18 in Bedford County, Virginia, and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shabazz, 22. Though Richardson was believed to be residing in Virginia when the warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 14, 2022, the complaint lists a Minneapolis address as his city of residence.
The complaint was unsealed the week following Richardson’s arrest. Authorities were initially waiting for his extradition to Minnesota before unsealing the document, according to Inspector Elliot Faust of Brooklyn Park Police. However, Richardson is fighting the extradition and is not in Minnesota yet, Faust said.
According to the criminal complaint:
Shabazz’s girlfriend said their baby was 11 days old and was in the neonatal intensive care unit when they visited the child. She said that after they stopped at the market, located on the 7400 block of Regent Avenue, her boyfriend was walking toward the store when she heard six to eight shots and saw Shabazz fall.
The shooter, she said, was in a silver SUV, which backed up and fled the parking lot following the shooting.
Shabazz began crawling back toward the vehicle he was traveling in and his girlfriend helped him in. She said she started driving to a hospital and dialed 911.
Police located the Toyota Camry she was driving at Willow Lane Apartments. The victim was in the vehicle’s backseat, having sustained multiple gunshots and exhibiting “agonal breathing,” the complaint said.
Officers removed Shabazz from the car and attempted life-saving measures before he was brought to a hospital and pronounced dead at 10:38 p.m. that day, June 22, 2021. He suffered gunshots to his chest, hips and lower extremities, according to hospital staff.
The shooter was identified as Richardson “after a lengthy investigation by police and by witnesses from the scene,” the complaint states. The defendant has past assault and drug convictions.
The victim’s girlfriend said her boyfriend did not have any altercations with anyone on his way toward the store and she did not hear the shooter confront him before firing.
Police identified the shooter vehicle as a silver Chrysler SUV and, after reviewing surveillance video from the scene and surrounding area, traced the vehicle to a nearby townhome complex, where Richardson was known to reside intermittently. The vehicle appeared to park near a residence on the 5400 block of Ponds Drive, surveillance video showed.
Those nearby when the shooting occurred included five juvenile females ranging in age from 5-12, who were inside the store and heard gunshots but did not see the shooter. Some of the children required medical attention for injuries they sustained while attempting to take cover.
They were found hiding in a bathroom and “required a lot of coaxing before they would leave,” the complaint said.
