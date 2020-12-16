A Minneapolis man was charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a Dec. 13 roll over car crash that left one juvenile dead and two adults with significant injuries.
Demetreious Baldwin, 30, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide after he allegedly crashed his car in Brooklyn Center, killing one of his passengers.
Brooklyn Center Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a roll over accident in the 5900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at approximately 1:23 a.m Dec. 13.
Arriving officers located a car flipped on its side and badly damaged in a parking lot off Brooklyn Boulevard.
According to the criminal complaint, officers noted markings in the roadway leading up to the vehicle that indicated it had left the roadway several times, become airborne, and crashed into the parking lot.
A juvenile male, identified by the Hennpein County Medical Examiner’s Office as 15-year-old Keyaries Benford, was found to be partly ejected from the back passenger window of the vehicle. According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, he had head trauma and did not appear to be breathing.
Officers attempted to free Benford — who was a resident of Robbinsdale — from the unsteady vehicle, but it nearly rolled over on the officers as they attempted to remove him.
North Memorial EMS workers arrived on the scene and declared Benford dead at 1:23 a.m.
Officers determied the vehicle was owned by Baldwin, and that earlier in the evening, a relative identified as D.W. was also in the vehicle. Both Benford and D.W. are related to Baldwin.
Baldwin and D.W. had been drinking heavily that night, according to the complaint. Officers located D.W. at his residence and found him “extremely intoxicated” with “injuries consistent with being a motor vehicle accident,” the complaint reads.
D.W. reported that Baldwin had lost control of his vehicle and had crashed while Benford was sitting in the back seat. He was unsure of the events that occurred following the accident.
Officers located Baldwin at a local hospital. He admitted that that he had driven his vehicle that night and crashed due to alcohol consumption. He could not account for how or why he left the scene.
“I’ve been told that more serious charges might be filed in the future once additional processing is done of various evidence that has been collected” Cmdr. Garett Flesland said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.