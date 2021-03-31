Arriving on the heels of the announcement that all Minnesotans age 16 and up would soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park hosted a joint community assembly March 25 to discuss the results of a vaccine survey and speak with an expert from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The free virtual event gave community members in both Brooklyns a chance to ask Mateo Frumholtz, an epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health, questions about the vaccines following a presentation.
The Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth unveiled the results of the community vaccine survey, which was active from Feb. 11 to March 21.
Vaccine 101
While COVID-19 is itself a new virus, there is a larger family of viruses known as coronaviruses that have been studied by the medical community for years, Frumholtz said. The name is derived from the Spanish word for “crown,” due to the spikes surrounding this type of virus, making it appear as though it is wearing a crown.
Since there is already an existing body of research on this type of virus, the medical community was able to create a vaccine faster than it would have for a completely new kind of virus.
“We’ve actually been doing research, and been doing studies and trials and starting to work on vaccines for a very, very, very long time related to coronoviruses,” Frumholtz said.
While vaccines typically move slowly through the approval process due in part to the expensive nature of creating them, the federal government invested a large amount of money in the COVID vaccine, and companies worked collaboratively to produce the vaccines, Frumholtz said.
Studies that usually occur in a staggered, linear fashion due to financial constraints were completed concurrently, speeding up the process to approve the vaccine for public use.
A COVID vaccine cannot give the vaccine recipient COVID-19, Frumholtz said.
There are currently three vaccines being distributed in Minnesota, all identified by the companies that manufacture them: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses to be fully effective, do not introduce an active virus into a patient’s body. Rather, the vaccine provides the body with instructions on how to fight the virus and to produce antibodies.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose to be fully effective, provides similar instructions, but uses a greatly weakened common cold virus to provide the instructions.
“What we’re trying to do is kind of show our bodies, this is what the bad guy looks like,” Frumholtz said. “When the virus comes naturally or when we naturally get infected in the future, we already have that immune system.”
It takes approximately two weeks for any of the vaccines to become fully effective.
More 40,000 Americans from diverse personal and medical backgrounds were tested in clinical trials using the Pfizer vaccine, and more than 30,000 Americans were tested with the Moderna vaccine before it was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Committee on Immunization Practices, Frumholtz said. While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had worldwide test results, more than 19,000 Americans participated in the testing phases.
“A lot, a lot of people were part of these clinical studies,” Frumholtz said. “The representation of the clinical trials was very diverse.”
All three vaccines are effective in preventing death and serious illness requiring hospitalization, he said.
Common side effects with each vaccine are a sore arm, muscle aches, headaches or tiredness. Fevers are less common but can occur, Frumholtz said. Serious adverse events are rare.
All vaccines should be provided for free, according to Frumholtz.
Vaccine-related phone and internet scams are becoming more common. The Minnesota Department of Health will never ask for more information than name, date of birth, gender, address and phone number. Anyone offering to ship vaccines is conducting a scam, Frumohltz said.
Survey
The COVID-19 vaccine community survey was available for all Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park residents, and was conducted by the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth.
Ivan Lui, data and quality coordinator, said that the survey had 1,555 participants.
The survey’s intent was “to really understand what is the community thinking about the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “Especially we wanted to understand from our communities of color who we know traditionally have had a lower take of the vaccine and have had some concerns.”
Broken down by racial groups, 1,233 white people participated, while 37 African, 81 Asian, 93 Black Americans, 98 Hispanic or Latino, and 15 American Indian or Native Americans participated. The results were aggregated into each racial group, as well as separated with Black, indigenous and people of color as a single block of responses.
People who identified as white were more likely to plan to get the vaccine or had already been vaccinated. While 91% of white respondents were already vaccinated or planned to get vaccinated, 72% of Black, Indigenous and people of color gave the same response.
Broken down further, 78% of African respondents, 77% of Asian respondents, 67% of Black respondents, and 67% of Hispanic respondents said they were planning to get the vaccine or were already vaccinated.
Respondents that were concerned about taking the vaccine were in some cases more likely or almost as likely to feel comfortable getting the vaccine if they talked to someone they trust who had already been vaccinated rather than talking to a health care professional.
This was particularly true among African and Asian respondents. While 29% of African respondents would feel comfortable after talking with a health care provider, 50% would feel comfortable after talking to someone they trust who has been vaccinated.
Among Asian respondents, 42% would feel more comfortable after talking with a health care provider, and 63% would feel more comfortable talking with someone they trust who has been vaccinated.
“So not just a doctor necessarily but I want to talk to someone who is in my community, someone who is my family, someone who is in my church or my place of worship, that’s who I want to talk to and see was it OK, did it hurt, did it actually cause other problems,” Lui said. “We need to understand that if we’re trying to increase uptake in the vaccine.”
White respondents were more likely to have their families vaccinated for other diseases than any other group. While 95% of white respondents said they were vaccinated for other diseases, 70% of Hispanic respondents, 79% of Black respondents, 65% of Asian respondents and 57% of African respondents said the same.
