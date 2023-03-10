The footage does not reveal any interaction between Robbinsdale officers and Azad.
The official report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner lists the 24-year-old Black male’s cause of death as “freshwater drowning” in Crystal Lake. However, some family members questioned the Robbinsdale Police Department about the circumstances of the early morning hours of July 3.
According to a news release from the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle under the suspicion that the driver was intoxicated at approximately 1:27 a.m. on the 4200 block of County Road 81.
According to the police report, after the suspect vehicle failed to pull over, a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle hit the curb and a tree, and the driver fled on foot near the 3900 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Officers then spoke with the male and female passengers from the vehicle, who did not identify the driver.
Several neighboring agencies were called in to help search. A Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter was requested and used a thermal imaging system to search the area. At approximately 1:48 a.m., a K-9 unit from the Plymouth Police Department began searching for the suspect. The K-9 unit and Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter terminated their search at approximately 2:20 a.m. and the suspect was never located.
Administrative Manager of Plymouth Police Department Karen Anderson said their records indicate sending a K-9 unit and two officers to assist in locating a person who had fled, but the suspect was not found. “Plymouth police officers left the scene and returned to Plymouth without incident.”
On July 5, the Robbinsdale Police were dispatched to Crystal Lake to investigate a body. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined the man to be Azad.
Photos of the autopsy began circulating via social media last week as the family tries to uncover what caused this young man’s death last July.
Warning: Many will find these photos disturbing.
Some social media posts speculate that the police murdered Azad, questioning the visible damage to the body in the autopsy photos.
On March 3, the Robbinsdale Police Department submitted a formal request that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conduct an independent formal review.
“Although a thorough investigation was completed last year, in an effort of transparency, we support an independent agency to review all relative evidence, reports, and information regarding this incident,” the release stated.
BCA reportedly accepted the case.
Some community members had planned a demonstration on March 10 at the Minnesota State Capital.
