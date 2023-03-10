Robbinsdale Police Department released footage earlier this week from body-worn cameras of a incident last July after a traffic stop near Crystal Lake. 

Family and community members have questioned police about the circumstances following death of Khalil Azad, who was found dead a few days later in Crystal Lake. 

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments