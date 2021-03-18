Brooklyn Park’s Budget Advisory Commission has two openings for West District seats.

The Budget Advisory Commission is an ongoing citizen-led commission that provides budgetary suggestions to the City Council.

Commissioners review all city budgets and long-range plans, review historical and future trends in city revenue and expenditures, and assess how city leadership is managing and allocating community resources.

Members serve three-year terms. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 31, and are available on the city’s website or at the customer service desk in City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments