Brooklyn Park’s Budget Advisory Commission has two openings for West District seats.
The Budget Advisory Commission is an ongoing citizen-led commission that provides budgetary suggestions to the City Council.
Commissioners review all city budgets and long-range plans, review historical and future trends in city revenue and expenditures, and assess how city leadership is managing and allocating community resources.
Members serve three-year terms. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 31, and are available on the city’s website or at the customer service desk in City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.