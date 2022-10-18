Two Brooklyn Park residents were found dead Sunday, Oct. 16, in an East Side Township structure in what authorities believe to be a carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, a male and a female were found dead shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Highway 18 in rural Isle.

