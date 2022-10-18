Two Brooklyn Park residents were found dead Sunday, Oct. 16, in an East Side Township structure in what authorities believe to be a carbon monoxide poisoning.
According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, a male and a female were found dead shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Highway 18 in rural Isle.
The deceased, identified as Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66, were found by a family member at the family hunting cabin, according to Chief Deputy Kyle Burton of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
The family member called 911 at 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 16 after discovering the bodies, Burton said.
Isle Fire Department was called to the scene and located the presence of a dangerous level of carbon monoxide inside the cabin.
Investigators found a small charcoal stove they believe the Lees were using to heat the cabin, Burton said.
The stove did not have proper ventilation, he said.
No carbon monoxide detector was located inside of the cabin, Burton added.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Isle Police Department, Isle Fire Department, Mille Lacs Health Systems EMS and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning, and approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year due to accidental CO poisoning. according to the United States’ Center for Disease Control.
The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, according to the CDC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.