The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office recently identified a 6-year-old who was fatally struck by a murder suspect fleeing Brooklyn Center police in July.
The alleged driver of the vehicle is expected to face a jury trial early in 2023.
On Nov. 23, the Medical Examiner’s Office released the results of Blessings McLaurin-Grey’s autopsy.
McLaurin-Grey, a Coon Rapids resident, had previously been identified by family members as the victim in the July 15 car crash.
According to the medical examiner, she died from blunt force craniocerebral injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Prosecutors allege that Hakeem Muhammad, a 28-year-old Minneapolis resident, was traveling nearly 100 miles per hour when he crashed at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Humboldt Avenue North, killing McLaurin-Grey.
According to court documents, Muhammad’s trial is slated to begin Jan. 23, 2023.
While Muhammad was previously facing three criminal counts in the case, prosecutors have since amended his criminal complaint to include four felony charges.
In court, he will face charges of fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle resulting in death, criminal vehicular homicide, fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm, and criminal vehicular operation.
If he is found guilty, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office intends to pursue an aggravated upward departure in sentencing, according to court documents.
Muhammad has remained in the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office after the district court set his bail at $3 million in August, according to the jail roster.
According to the criminal complaint, Muhammad was charged with second-degree murder on July 11 following a shooting in Minneapolis. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.
On July 15, the Brooklyn Center Police Department found Muhammad sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 1900 block of 57th Avenue North.
Officers arrived in a squad car and drew their service weapons on Muhammad, who fled at a high rate of speed. Traveling down 57th, he ran a stop light at Logan Avenue and stop signs at Humboldt and Dupont avenues, occasionally traveling down the wrong side of the road toward oncoming traffic.
He then headed south on Lyndale Avenue and onto 53rd Avenue North, where he reached a speed of approximately 78 miles per hour. He ran another stop sign at Bryant, traveling approximately 94 miles per hour as he approached the intersection of 53rd and Humboldt, a four-way stop.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department attempted to deploy a tire-deflating device to immobilize the vehicle but was unsuccessful.
Muhammad then allegedly struck a Ford Edge at the intersection, flipping the vehicle over. McLaurin-Grey was one of five passengers in the vehicle.
Officers performed CPR on McLaurin-Grey before she was transported to North Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Another 15-year-old passenger sustained a traumatic brain injury, internal bleeding and bruising to her liver in the crash, according to the criminal complaint.
Court documents state that Muhammad’s driver license had been revoked before the crash.
“The Defendant’s driving conduct was particularly egregious in that he traveled at significantly higher than normal speeds in residential area, he drove in the wrong lanes of traffic as he fled causing other drivers to pull over to avoid being hit, he killed or injured multiple people who had the right of way, he repeatedly ran stop signs causing a danger to the driving public,” wrote the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.
“The victims were particularly vulnerable. The driver of the car that was hit by the Defendant had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and had the right of way to enter the intersection and was defenseless given the speed of the Defendant and his failure to obey the intersections traffic sign.”
McLaurin-Grey was with her family returning from a trip to the water park at the time of the crash, according to the family’s GoFundMe account.
Muhammad is also accused of fatally shooting Devan Dampier on April 7, 2022, on the 1100 block of 21st Avenue North. The two allegedly had a dispute related to a drug case, where Dampier told associates that Muhammad was a “snitch.”
A witness told police that when the two met on the street, Muhammad pistol-whipped Dampier and they began to fight.
During the struggle, Muhammad allegedly shot Dampier and fled the scene in his mother’s Hyundai.
Muhammad is prohibited from gun possession due to a prior aggravated robbery conviction.
