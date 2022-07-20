A time capsule has been placed inside a wall of the under-construction Crystal Police Station. The container is not to be opened until 2060, which is when the city of Crystal will celebrate its 100th anniversary.(Submitted photo)
Crystal Historical Society Vice President Therese Kiser, left, stands with Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering and Crystal Historical Society Board Member Ray Dahl as James Einfeldt-Brown, also a board member of the historical society, places a time capsule July 9 into a wall of the new Crystal Police Station.(Submitted photo)
Container will be opened in 2060 when the city celebrates its 100th anniversary
A time capsule, not to be opened until 2060, has been placed inside a wall of the under-construction Crystal Police Station.
On July 8, several members of the Crystal Historical Society’s Board of Directors helped place the time capsule at the new police station.
Therese Kiser, a Crystal City Council member and vice president of the Crystal Historical Society, said the idea for the time capsule was first floated more than two years ago by Crystal Historical Society Board Member James Einfeldt-Brown.
“He had called me and said, ‘Let’s do a time capsule.’ ... I think that was right before COVID,” Kiser said.
But it wasn’t until the historical society teamed up with FAIR School Principal Zoraba Ross that the time capsule project began to take shape.
The principal enlisted the help of several sixth-graders at the school to decide what would go into the stainless steel container.
“The kids came up with some wonderful stuff that went into the time capsule. Most of them wrote letters about what they’re hoping will happen in the next 38 years,” Kiser said.
Other items placed in the container included newspaper articles, a school newsletter and a mask to mark the COVID-19 pandemic. Several predictions for the future were also added to the time capsule, including one about a particular Minnesota sports team.
“The funniest one was a girl who predicted that the Vikings will finally win a Super Bowl by the year 2060,” Kiser said with a laugh. “It was fun working with the kids. They were pretty excited.”
After the students had sealed up the time capsule, they delivered it to Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering, who then took part in a ceremony July 8 during which the container was placed inside an open wall of the new police station.
A soon-to-be-placed plaque will provide instructions for the time capsule to be opened by the students in the summer of 2060, which is when the city of Crystal will celebrate its 100th anniversary.
“I did tell the kids that it was their responsibility to remember,” Kiser said.
